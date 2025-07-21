Baltimore Police seeking identities after dozens of cars and businesses vandalized in Federal Hill

Baltimore police are seeking the public's help in identifying several individuals in connection to a string of crimes that happened earlier this month in Federal Hill.

The crimes occurred on Sunday, July 13, between the hours of 3:30 a.m. to 5:55 a.m., police said.

A photo posted to social media Monday by the Baltimore Police Department showed several individuals walking in what appears to be a store.

Identies Sought



In connection with a rash of destruction of property and larceny from auto crimes that occurred on July 13, 2025, between the hours of 3:30 a.m. to 5:55 a.m., in the area of Federal Hillhttps://t.co/xnL4LkpDTb pic.twitter.com/e3P4jpG8nT — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 21, 2025

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.

Businesses vandalized in Federal Hill

Surveillance video from the Federal Hill Cleaners on Charles Street showed the front glass door being shattered on July 13.

Ham Kim, the owner of the cleaners, said the vandalism happened around 4:15 a.m.

Footage showed three teens walking by the business and attempting to yank on the locked door. One teen kicked in the door, shattering the glass.

The Papa John's location on South Hanover Street and Facci Ristorante on Light Street got hit by burglars on Saturday morning, a day prior.

35 cars broken into



Police said 35 cars were broken into sometime between the evening of Saturday, July 12, and Sunday morning.

The break-ins happened in the unit block and 200 block of East Montgomery Street, the 600 block of South Charles Street, and the 600 block of Washington Boulevard near Camden Yards.

On Monday morning, repairs were still being made to cars. Several vehicles parked on the road had garbage bags taped over the broken windows.

Residents concerned about crime

The wave of vandalism and car break-ins left residents calling for a stronger public safety response. Some residents said that crime had become commonplace in the Federal Hill community.

"A number of my neighbors on this block have been victims of violent crime, particularly physical assault," Jen Covino, Public Safety Chair of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Association, said. "We've had armed robberies happen on the street right in front of my former house over there."

Michael Brassert, a Federal Hill resident for the last 20 years, told WJZ that in the last few years the neighborhood has become "lawless," especially with the rise in juvenile crime.

"There really has to be a lot less tolerance for the lawlessness that we have in the city," Brassert said.