Maryland lawmakers announce $120 million investment in mental health services for students

BALTIMORE - Maryland lawmakers are making a major move to address student mental health issues.

Maryland will invest around $120 million dollars in behavioral and mental health services for kindergarten through 12th grade.

The bi-partisan effort was led in part by Senate President Bill Ferguson who said this is important for all families.

"There are some really challenging things happening in schools that these young people are facing, stressors that they've never had, that we in human history have never had to contemplate," Ferguson said. "If we don't have the resources then we can't just put it on teachers and principals. We need the support in the community to come into the school buildings and work in partnership to really provide the level of engagement and support the kids need to be their best selves."

The new services are not yet available but they are in the planning stages.