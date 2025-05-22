Student's mother testifies as Maryland elementary school teacher faces sexual abuse charges

A mother delivered an emotional testimony on Thursday in the trial of the former Anne Arundel County elementary school teacher who is accused of sexually abusing her daughter and others.

Matthew Schlegel, 45, who was a third-grade math teacher at Severna Park Elementary School, allegedly sexually abused eight students during class between August 2022 and March 2024. He is facing 33 counts of assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

Prosecutors said 22 of the initial 55 counts were dropped after three of the children were unable to testify due to mental health concerns.

The mother told the jury that her daughter is "not the same child that she was before her third-grade year."

She testified that before learning about the alleged abuse, her daughter became very withdrawn, stopped wanting to go to school, and developed a fear of being without her parents. The mother added that her daughter ensured the doors at her home were always locked.

The defense maintains that Schlegel has been "falsely accused."

A mother: "I've never felt more sick"

The Anne Arundel County Public School district said Schlegel was removed from the classroom on March 15, 2024, immediately after they were notified of the allegations.

A district spokesperson said Schlegel had been employed with them since 2008. He became a teacher at Severna Park Elementary in 2016.

The mother of one of the children said that when parents were notified of Schlegel's removal, she was initially concerned because he was a favorite among the children.

A few weeks later, she found out about the abuse through a message on her daughter's iPad and immediately went to the principal and then the police.

She broke down in tears when she told the jury, "I've never felt more sick in my entire life."

9-year-old classmate takes the stand

The court also heard from a 9-year-old student, who described how girls would often be behind Schlegel's desk with him while getting help with math.

She said other students could not see what was happening "from the waist down" behind the desk. Detectives say that's when most of the abuse took place.

There are about a dozen more witnesses who have not yet testified. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Jury selection

Earlier in the week, a panel of 120 prospective jurors reported to the Anne Arundel County courtroom for questioning. The jury was eventually dwindled to 12 jurors and alternates.