Maryland restaurant reopens following celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's filming

A Harford County restaurant reopened last weekend following a visit and makeover by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

MacGregor's Restaurant and Tavern posted on social media on Saturday, March 15, that it is "looking forward to sharing all of our exciting changes with you."

We are officially open to the public and are looking forward to sharing all of our exciting changes with you! We are... Posted by MacGregor's Restaurant on Saturday, March 15, 2025

Ramsay, the popular TV host of Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, among other shows, brought his film crew to the downtown Havre De Grace staple for several days.

WJZ caught Ramsay going in and out of the restaurant a few times.

A crew member told WJZ they were filming a pilot episode for a new show that will air on a streaming service.

Fans come out to see Chef Ramsay

Fans waited outside MacGregor's hoping to see, and possibly meet, the fiery chef Gordon Ramsay.

"We're all big fans of Gordon Ramsay," visitor Vincent Krijewski said.

"My son is like Gordon Ramsay's No. 1 fan, and so we had to come down today just to see if we could get a glimpse because it was on his bucket list to do," Harford County resident Amy Osier said.

A Harford County restaurant reopened last weekend following a visit and makeover by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. CBS News Baltimore

Harford County, and MacGregor's, scored big with the exposure, and just knowing a celebrity was in their backyard.

"With the production of this show, and with Mr. Ramsay being in town, we see this as a great opportunity to attract more restaurants to the downtown, to attract more businesses in general, and of course to attract visitors," said Bridgette Johnson, the Director of Economic Development and Tourism for Havre de Grace.