Fans of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay euphoric over filming at Maryland restaurant

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has fans excited as he films from inside a Harford County restaurant this week.

Ramsey and a large film and production have been working in and outside MacGregor's Restaurant and Tavern, a staple in downtown Havre de Grace, since Saturday, March 8.

Fans waited for hours outside the restaurant on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the popular host of Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, among other shows.

WJZ caught Ramsay going in and out of the restaurant a few times.

"We're all big fans of Gordon Ramsey," visitor Vincent Krijewski said.

Production is staying tight-lipped about what show they're filming and when it will air, but a crew member told WJZ it's a pilot episode for a new show that will air on a streaming service.

MacGregors is set to reopen on Thursday.

Boost to the community

Perhaps the bigger win for Ramsay's presence is the Havre de Grace community.

"I think the secret is out by now that Gordon Ramsey is in town and filming at one of our wonderful restaurants," said Bridgette Johnson, the Director of Economic Development and Tourism for Havre de Grace.

Johnson said Havre de Grace officials learned of Ramsay's production three weeks ago.

"With the production of this show, and with Mr. Ramsey being in town, we see this as a great opportunity to attract more restaurants to the downtown, to attract more businesses in general, and of course to attract visitors," Johnson said.

And fans were excited to see their favorite celebrity chef in their backyard.

"My son is like Gordon Ramsey's No. 1 fan, and so we had to come down today just to see if we could get a glimpse because it was on his bucket list to do," Harford County resident Amy Osier said.

Ramsay's fans waiting outside MacGregor's told WJZ the filming and the show provides good exposure for the Havre de Grace community.

"I think it will be good to bring a little more money to the town," said Kady Lipson, who lives nearby.

"What is so wonderful is that he's actually brought a lot of people to Havre De Grace to support the economy and grow," Osier added.

This only reaffirms what Johnson already knew, that Havre de Grace is an amazing place with so much potential, and a visit from Ramsay is just the icing on the cake.

"I see the community has really just come together for this project," Johnson said. "They're happy for the restaurant that will be receiving the renovations and the makeover, and I think it's just a new restart the set button here in downtown."