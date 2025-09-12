Maryland lawmakers urge clear timelines, community oversight in updated Chesapeake Bay restoration plan

The Chesapeake Bay Watershed Region lawmakers are calling for a new agreement to restore the health of the Chesapeake Bay and the rivers and streams throughout its watershed.

On Thursday, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, along with 22 other bipartisan Members of Congress, pushed for a new Chesapeake Bay agreement that "sets ambitious, measurable, and achievable targets, especially for water quality improvement and pollution reduction, in order to restore and protect the Bay," according to a press release by the office of Van Hollen.

In a letter written to the Chesapeake Executive Council (CEC), lawmakers addressed the numerous problems the Bay faces, including:

Falling populations of key fish and wildlife species

Emerging pollutants of concern

Agricultural land and forest depletion

Shifting environmental dynamics

And the prevalence of invasive species

"While federal resources will continue to play an essential role in achieving our vision of a healthy Bay, we know that we cannot arrive at our many goals through such funding alone. A robust Watershed Agreement that sets measurable targets that are both ambitious and achievable is key to unlocking the full potential of federal support for the Bay and its watershed. Therefore, we are closely monitoring the PSC's work to update the agreement to meet current and future challenges," the letter stated.

Clearly defined targets and timelines

Lawmakers requested that the new agreement set clearly defined targets and timelines.

In the letter, Van Hollen emphasized a holistic approach to reaching their goals, stating that reducing the excess nitrogen, phosphorus, sediment, and other contaminants will help restore the Bay to an ideal condition for Maryland's economy and recreational opportunities.

"We appreciate that the draft revised Watershed Agreement addresses these issues in a holistic manner, maintaining strong water quality and habitat restoration goals at its core, while also pursuing outcomes to deliver healthy landscapes, vibrant living resources, and engaged communities throughout the Bay," the letter read.

It also urged the Principals' Staff Committee (PSC) to clearly explain how deadlines, implementation plans, and the required Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) are connected in the final agreement. This is important to ensure that the public trusts that the water quality goals for the Bay can be met.

Hollen requests that the PSC use clear and simple language that everyone can understand, along with regular public engagements to ensure the signatories are held accountable.

Lastly, Van Hollen applauded the PSC for being flexible to revisions based on the latest science and ecological conditions.

"Improving the health of the Bay will require continued cooperation from all of us at the federal, state, and local levels of government, in partnership with tribal communities, non-governmental organizations, private businesses, landowners, academic experts, and the public," the letter goes on to say. "As we continue our work to deliver the federal resources for the Bay necessary to achieve our goals, we encourage the PSC to put forward a bold updated Watershed Agreement that will maximize the impact of these funds and demonstrate to our constituents the importance of our collective efforts."

The draft revised Watershed Agreement has a December 2030 deadline for updating pollution reduction targets and action plans.