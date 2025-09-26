Tens of thousands expected to attend Maryland's largest Italian Festival in Harford County

Maryland's largest Italian festival is expected to bring tens of thousands of people to Aberdeen starting Friday and running through Sunday, Sept. 28.

Mayor Patrick McGrady can't wait for people from all over the state to visit the place he calls home.

"The Maryland Italian Festival coming to Aberdeen is a big deal to show off some of the cool things that Aberdeen has to offer," McGrady said. "We've got the beautiful Ripkin Stadium and all the great local businesses supporting."

Sheryl Davis-Kohl, owner of Beacon Staffing Alternatives, is a proud sponsor of the event and said festivals like these help the community thrive.

"Once you start supporting local businesses, then that helps us build a stronger economy," Davis-Kohl said.

The owner of Scoops Corner Cafe and Deli, Donald Collier, is looking forward to all the visitors this weekend.

"I think it's going to be a great tool for the city," Collier said. "Bringing exposure to the city and more people. You're looking at possibly 50,000 people."

President of the Society of Italian Businessmen, Joseph Papa, shared his excitement about the future of the festival.

"As we grow this festival over time, people are going to look for other things to do in the area," he said.

McGrady is hoping visitors will consider making Aberdeen their future home.

"We've got real estate that's affordable for families, great opportunities for commercial investment for businesses that want to expand," McGrady said

The Italian Festival will feature fireworks, rides, food and entertainment. Find more information about the event here.