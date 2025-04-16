Visas revoked from 37 Johns Hopkins University students in Maryland, officials say

A total of 37 students at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore had their visas revoked, the school confirmed Wednesday.

Last week, a spokesperson for the university said about a dozen students had their F-1 visas revoked.

Johns Hopkins University's first-year class is 15% international students, according to our partners at The Baltimore Banner.

The increased number of terminated visas comes as the Trump administration continues to crack down on U.S. immigration laws.

What is an F-1 visa?

Full-time students can obtain an F-1 visa through U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

With an F-1 visa, elementary, high school and college students can live in the U.S. legally with proof of enrollment.

The school or program that they are enrolled in also has to be approved by ICE's Student Exchange Visitors Program.

To obtain an F-1 visa, students have to be proficient in English or enrolled in an English learning course.

The visa can be extended as long as the student remains enrolled full-time in an academic or vocational program that will lead to a degree, diploma or certificate.

Why are student visas being revoked?

The Trump administration began revoking visas from students who were said to have participated in pro-Palestine protests that took over some college campuses in 2024.

In March, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said 300 visas had been terminated for international students across the U.S. who reportedly participated in protests.

Protests at Johns Hopkins University lasted for about two weeks, with students setting up tents and occupying a part of the campus with an encampment.

The encampment, which violated university policies, only ended after school officials and student protesters reached an agreement.

Despite this, Johns Hopkins University officials said they did not receive any indication that the student visas were revoked due to that or other expressions of free speech.

How many student visas have been revoked?

According to The Baltimore Banner, more than 1,200 international students at 180 colleges and universities in the U.S. have had their visas terminated.

Last week, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) said four international students had visas revoked without an explanation.

The University of Maryland also said some international students lost their visas, though they did not provide a specific number.

Several universities and colleges across the nation have reported similar occurrences.

Taking action to combat visa terminations

Maryland joined 19 other states in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's "Ideological Deportation Policy," which state leaders said targets noncitizens with legal status, "especially college students and faculty who express political beliefs with which the administration disagrees."

"The administration cannot criminalize free speech or weaponize immigration laws against lawful residents because it dislikes their views," Maryland Attorney General Brown said. "We are asking the court to put an end to this unconstitutional policy before it inflicts further irreparable harm on our communities and our fundamental freedoms."

According to the lawsuit, filed April 11, more than 800 visas have been revoked by the Trump administration.

Since the uptick in visa terminations, Johns Hopkins University has also taken action by launching a virtual series to keep students and staff informed on changes at the federal level.

The first briefing held on April 15 featured legal and public safety officials.