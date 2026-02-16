Maryland immigration advocacy group celebrates state ending 287(g) agreements

CASA, an advocacy group for Maryland immigration rights, will join lawmakers on Tuesday to address the significance of the governor signing a bill into law that would end 287(g) agreements within the state.

The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 added Sec. 287(g) to the Immigration and Nationality Act, which permitted the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to work with state and local law enforcement officers on immigration enforcement efforts.

The bill Gov. Wes Moore will sign on Tuesday morning aims to ban those type of agreements in Maryland.

Currently, eight counties in Maryland have 287(g) agreements with ICE, including Carroll, Frederick, Harford and Cecil counties.

"For more than a decade, We are CASA members made ending 287(g) a top legislative priority," CASA stated.

CASA said several of its members will share their stories before going into the Maryland State House for the official signing.

How the bills got to Gov. Moore's desk

Maryland's General Assembly passed two versions of the bill to end 287(g) partnerships -- House Bill 0444 and Senate Bill 0245.

The bills were sent to the opposite chamber for another round of approvals before they were sent to the governor's desk.

Once signed by Gov. Moore, state and local agencies and employees would be prevented from entering into 287(g) agreements and would end all existing agreements by July 2026.

Maryland currently allows two different types of 287(g) agreements. One allows correctional officers to flag noncitizens to ICE and detain them for 48 hours, and another allows officers to serve warrants on jailed noncitizens.

Gov. Moore previously showed support for the bill and said he would sign the bill into law if it reached his desk.

"We are going to do everything in our power to keep people safe, but that does not mean deputizing the people who are keeping people safe to go perform functions by a rogue ICE agency," the governor said in a statement. "And so we are eager. We are working with the members of the General Assembly. I'm looking forward to a bill that will make it to my desk, and I'm looking forward to signing the bill that makes it to my desk."

Calls to not sign the state's 287(g) ban

Earlier this month, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler was joined by Patty Morin, the mother of a woman who was murdered by an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador in 2022, to urge state lawmakers to reject the 287(g) ban.

In 2023, Rachel Morin was found murdered along the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air. In August 2025, Victor Martinez Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder.

Patty Morin said 287(g) agreements have been "a safeguard for our community, for our citizens, for our families."

She then asked Marylanders to tell Gov. Moore "not to sign that order, to veto it, and to allow us to work in this program."

Sheriff Gahler said the agreements help to keep Marylanders safe, and that getting rid of them would only increase ICE presence in the state.

"Doing away with 287(g) has been sold by some legislators as the solution to get ICE out of Maryland," Gahler said. "The opposite will happen. you will still see ICE, probably in greater numbers doing to job they are lawfully required to do."