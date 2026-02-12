Bill to end law enforcement partnerships with ICE in Maryland heads to Gov. Moore's desk

A bill that could end 287(g) partnerships between Maryland law enforcement agencies and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is heading to Gov. Wes Moore's desk.

The bill would prevent state agencies and employees from entering into 287(g) agreements and would end all existing agreements by July 2026.

The agreements allow local law enforcement officials to carry out immigration enforcement duties. Currently, eight Maryland counties have 287(g) agreements.

Two versions of the bill, House Bill 0444 and Senate Bill 0245, were approved by the State House and Senate. Both bills were then sent to the opposite chamber for another round of approvals before they were sent to the governor's desk to be signed into law.

Moore previously expressed his support for the bill and said he would sign it into law.

"We are going to do everything in our power to keep people safe, but that does not mean deputizing the people who are keeping people safe to go perform functions by a rogue ICE agency," the governor said in a statement. "And so we are eager. We are working with the members of the General Assembly. I'm looking forward to a bill that will make it to my desk, and I'm looking forward to signing the bill that makes it to my desk."

287(g) agreements in Maryland

Uses of 287(g) agreements have increased in the past year as the Trump administration continues to crack down on immigration enforcement.

In Maryland, Allegany, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Washington and St. Mary's counties participate in the agreements.

The state currently allows two different types of 287(g) agreements. One that allows correctional officers to flag noncitizens to ICE and detain them for 48 hours, and another that allows officers to serve warrants on jailed noncitizens.

Opposition to proposed bill

The bill to end 287(g) agreements has faced opposition from some local leaders and residents.

Harford County Sheriff's officials expressed their opposition to the bill in early February, saying the agreements help keep Maryland residents safe. They also argued that getting rid of the agreements would prompt ICE to increase its presence in the state.

Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin, also expressed opposition to the bill. Rachel Morin was killed in 2023 by a man who was undocumented and in the U.S. illegally.

"It has been a safeguard for our community, for our citizens, for our families," Patty Morin said. "I think every Marylander should call Gov. Wes Moore and tell him not to sign that order, to veto it, and to allow us to work in this program."