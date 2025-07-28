Maryland leaders denied tour of Baltimore ICE detention facility amid allegations of "inhumane conditions"

Several Maryland leaders visited the George H. Fallon Federal Building in Baltimore following allegations of inhumane conditions for detainees held there by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The group includes U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Reps. Glenn Ivey, Johnny Olzewski Jr., and Sarah Elfreth.

In a press conference following the visit, Congressman Kweisi Mfume said that while the group was able to enter the building, they were denied a tour by ICE officials.

"We were not allowed entry, so we had to stand outside, bang on the door, and ultimately sit in front of the door.," Mfume said. "Finally, a director came out and explained to us that she had been given direction not to allow anyone, member of the house, senate or anyone into the facility."

ICE has previously denied the allegations, saying it "remains committed to enforcing immigration laws fairly, safely and humanely."

The agency said it complies with federal law and agency policies, and it upholds the "well-being and dignity" of those in custody.

Lawsuit alleges inhumane conditions at Baltimore ICE facility

A federal class-action lawsuit filed by the Amica Center and the National Immigration Project alleges that ICE "fails to meet basic human needs" for detainees and is violating its own standards at the Baltimore facility.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two Maryland women detained by ICE at the Fallon building, after a judge ruled to suspend their deportation.

Attorneys argue the two women were held in "inhumane" holding rooms for prolonged periods - one for 60 hours, and the other for 48 hours, which they allege is in violation of ICE's own policy.

Leaders, advocates raise concerns about conditions

Immigration advocacy groups and Maryland leaders have raised concerns about conditions inside the Fallon building.

In March, the Amica Center and nonprofit CASA held a rally to highlight the experiences of those detained. One CASA member said his daughter had been held in the facility for several days.

"They are forced to endure meals of insufficient food, barely any water, and most appallingly, people like my daughter are being denied their vital medications they need for their health and wellbeing," the CASA member said.

In April, staffers for Van Hollen and Maryland Sen. Angela Alsobrooks visited the building. Following the visit, the two senators wrote a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons about the reported conditions that detainees faced while in holding cells.

In their letter, the senators said they learned detainees were being held longer than allowed by ICE standards and that the facility could not meet basic needs.

They also cited overcrowded holding cells without beds, inadequate food service, and said there was no on-site medical staff.

ICE Baltimore responds to claims

ICE has previously responded to the claims about conditions at its Baltimore facility, explaining that the holding rooms at the location are not held to the same standards as detention facilities.

"ICE Baltimore operates a holding room, not a detention facility, and therefore is not subject to the standards outlined in the 2011 Performance-Based National Detention Standards," the agency said in a statement.

The agency also said it complies with federal laws, and the ICE Health Service Corps is on site to provide medical services when needed.

"In the event of a medical emergency, detainees are promptly transported to nearby hospitals to receive immediate and appropriate care," the agency said in a statement. "ICE remains dedicated to transparency and accountability in our operations."