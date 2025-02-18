Howard County residents voice frustrations over proposed plastic recycling plant

Howard County residents voiced their concerns on Tuesday over a Maryland-based chemical plant looking to build a pilot plastic recycling plant for research in Columbia.

As the county council considers plans for the recycling plant, dozens of residents spoke out at a heated public hearing, asking the board to shut this proposed plan down.

W.R. Grace & Co. told WJZ that the plant will introduce a new and safe way to recycle plastic. However, residents are calling on county leaders to have W.R. Grace build the plant away from their residential neighborhoods.

"Too close is too close," said Howard County resident Leonard Boyd.

Residents are worried about pollution in their community.

"The chemicals they admitted, will be admitted, will be dangerous at the distances we are," said Shamika Preston. "It doesn't matter if it's teeny-weeny or a whole lot."

W.R. Grace says plant will be "safe and effective"

W.R. Grace & Co. told WJZ that the plant will not burn plastic, but will be to study a potentially game-changing innovation for recycling plastic that is safe and effective.

"Grace is proud to be headquartered in Howard County and to contribute to its scientific and economic legacy by conducting meaningful, safe and properly permitted R&D at our world-class facility for more than 60 years," W.R. Grace said in a statement. "With this new project, we will not burn plastic, as some who misunderstand our project and our intentions have asserted. Rather, we are studying a potentially game-changing innovation for recycling plastic – a safe and effective way to solve a problem facing us all."

W.R. Grace added, "If passed, this ZRA would set a harmful precedent that would repel institutions and employers away from Howard County. The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) process is designed specifically to evaluate the safety of projects like ours, and we are committed to faithfully and fully following that process."

The company says their research shows the plant could reduce energy use, improve air emissions, and help keep plastic out of landfills and oceans.

Boyd said he's not against the operation, just the location.

"There's still a danger of an explosion. and why is it so close to residential?" Boyd said. "So even if every case they are making is true, why not build it away from communities?"

Since August of 2023, W.R. Grace has been working with the Maryland Department of the Environment on permitting the plant, but MDE says it has not yet decided on approval and will be taking public comment into consideration.