Howard County firefighters push for statewide off-duty, medical cannabis use after getting county permission

A new agreement made Howard County firefighters the first in the state to be allowed off-duty medical cannabis use, but those firefighters hope momentum builds statewide.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the agreement between the county administration and the firefighters' union, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 2000, permitting the policy change.

It marks the first change to the county's Department of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) substance abuse policy since 1991.

With the Maryland General Assembly's 2026 legislative session set to begin on Jan. 14, 2026, the union is hoping a bill allowing statewide off-duty use can be passed.

Years of work pays off

Starting on Jan. 31, Howard County firefighters are getting access to what they call a much-needed medicine.

"It's one of those things where it took two and a half years [of work], but it's because we did it so thoroughly and made sure to answer all the potential concerns and questions," said Matt Johnson, second vice president of IAFF 2000.

The policy change will allow Howard County firefighters to use medical cannabis while off-duty, so long as a firefighter files a medical cannabis authorization from a doctor with the county's HR office.

Firefighters are also subject to a 12-hour window between use and reporting for duty, as well as stronger testing standards.

Johnson said county firefighters are already subject to a strong standard for "fitness of duty" testing, which includes detecting drug and alcohol influence.

Treating illness with medical marijuana

When announcing the agreement between the county and union, Ball said in a statement, "This policy reinforces our commitment to supporting our members, who display courage, sacrifice, and dedication in order to protect our community."

Firefighters are known to be at higher risk for some cancers, chronic pain, sleep disorders, and PTSD — all of which are conditions medical cannabis could help with.

"It's been proven to treat all of those ailments that we have as a result of our profession," Johnson said. "It's a much safer and healthier alternative to some of the opioids and other sleep medications that are out in the market."

While the union and county came to an agreement on the policy change, Johnson said union leadership still put it up for a vote with members, and over 89% approved it.

Getting lawmaker support

This policy change comes after the union got the Howard County Council's support on the issue, but the union hopes to get even more.

Johnson and other members of his union have testified in support of getting off-duty medical cannabis use for all firefighters statewide.

In the 2025 legislative session, a bill that would have granted that passed the state Senate. However, it didn't pass the House in time to get to the Governor's desk for a signature.

Johnson is hoping to build on what happened in Howard County to help propel statewide access.

"Hopefully this [time] with the momentum of our win here locally — and the momentum from last session — we can help get that pushed across the line and get this medicine to all of the firefighters in Maryland," he said.

In November, members of the county council said they would write a letter in support of such a policy.