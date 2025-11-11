Howard County firefighters garnering support to get access to medicinal cannabis

Howard County firefighters say medicinal cannabis would make a big difference in treating issues from the job.

However, because of policy, firefighters aren't allowed to use it, even when off-duty.

Three members from the firefighters' union spoke about this on Monday in front of the Howard County Council, hoping to drum up support ahead of the next state legislative session.

Those members said the union has been trying to get access to medicinal cannabis for more than two years.

The need for medicinal cannabis

It's no secret that firefighters are exposed to deadly risks on the job. They have an increased risk of some cancers, for example.

Brad Klukas, a 19-year veteran of the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services, said other things his fellow firefighters face are high rates of chronic pain, sleep disorders, and PTSD.

"We currently have two firefighters who are under treatment for cancer right now," Klukas said. "This could be a viable option for helping them survive the cancers that they're being treated for."

Klukas, who serves on the executive board of his union, IAFF Local 2000, says these are just some of the reasons medicinal cannabis is needed.

Right now, the union is looking to carve out a medical card exemption that will allow for off-duty use.

A work group with members of the union, the fire department, and county administration has looked into possibly creating a 12-hour window between use and reporting for duty.

However, Lt. Matt Johnson, another executive board member of the union, said there's really no way to prove a firefighter meets that criteria.

"The levels proposed do not allow any path forward for any medicinal cannabis use," Johnson said. "I think that is not necessarily the county administration digging in their heels and not wanting to give it to us. I think it's a matter of there's not that level of testing available right now."

Dr. Ryan Vandrey, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at Johns Hopkins University, testified in front of the Howard County Council in favor of a 12-hour gap, but also said a medical card exemption makes sense.

"We have this disconnect with the ability to use biometrics to detect impairment with cannabis," Vandrey said. "I think treating [cannabis] like other therapeutics like opioids and benzodiazepines is the way to go."

Klukas pitched possibly bolstering the fire department's training to identify someone under the influence.

Firefighters are subject to fitness for duty checks daily, according to Klukas.

"When I come to work every day, when [my supervisor] sees me in the morning, he has to do his own assessment," Klukas said. "Is Brad sick? Is he having some things going on at home that are gonna interfere with his job? Is he injured? Does he seem like he's under the influence of anything? If any of those questions are yes, then he has the ability to pull me off the floor until I am then deemed fit for duty again."

Support from the county council

Several county council members expressed that they stand behind the union's efforts.

"I couldn't support you more in this issue," said county councilwoman Christiana Rigby.

The union backed a bill in the last legislative session that would have universally given access to all fire departments in the state. While it passed the state senate, it didn't pass in the House of Delegates in time.

Johnson said there are plans to file a new bill in the upcoming legislative session.

At Monday's meeting, county councilwoman Deb Jung floated the idea of possibly drafting a letter to show support for a medical card exemption for the next legislative session.