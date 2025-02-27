Howard County leaders address string of violent crimes committed in Columbia

Several Howard County leaders shared an update Thursday after a series of violent crimes in Columbia.

Howard County Police, Superintendent William Barnes, and State's Attorney Richard Gibson joined County Executive Calvin Ball for the news conference Thursday.

The updates come after a double shooting that killed a 16-year-old near The Mall in Columbia and after a man was accused of killing his grandparents in their Columbia home.

Shooting near Columbia mall

The shooting near the Mall in Columbia on Saturday, Feb. 22, left a 16-year-old dead and a 15-year-old injured in the parking lot outside Lidl, according to police.

The 16-year-old, identified as Michael Robertson, was a sophomore at Wilde Lake High School, the school's principal said.

The 15-year-old who was injured in the shooting is a freshman at Oakland Mills High School, its principal confirmed.

Emmetson Zeah, 18, was arrested for the shooting and is being held without bail for murder charges.

At the time of the shooting, Zeah was out on bail after being charged with assault and attempted murder in a home invasion and attempted stabbing incident from November 2024. Court documents in that case show Zeah and another person tried to pull a classmate from his home and stab him.

According to police, Zeah is also facing attempted murder charges for a shooting in Columbia on Feb. 14. No injuries were reported, but shell casings were found at the scene.

Court records revealed he violated his home monitoring agreement a day before the shooting outside the mall. After he was taken into custody, records show he confessed to being at the mall and shooting both teens.

When asked if the casings in both shootings would match, Zeah said they would, according to court documents. Police later determined the bullets in both shootings had the same markings on the bottom.

The judge who denied Zeah's bail said there is clear evidence he is a danger to the public.

Man accused of killing grandparents

On Monday, Feb. 24, a Columbia man was arrested for allegedly killing his grandparents.

DiAngelo Smith, 33, was charged with the murder of Jack Dee Stokes, 78, and Barbara Stokes, 65, after the two were found dead in their home.

Officers were called to the home in the 6300 block of Red Haven Road around 3 a.m., where a witness said Smith pointed a gun at his grandfather. A gunshot was heard shortly after, according to court records.

"The witness fled the residence and heard a second gunshot as he was fleeing," the charging documents said.

Smith was found holding a gun in a vehicle outside the home, police said. A minor was sitting in the passenger seat.

It is unclear what happened to the minor after Smith was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Howard County sees rise in homicides

The two shootings brought Howard County's 2025 homicide court to four.

According to data from police, there were five homicides in the county in 2023 and nine in 2024.

In 2023, there were 141 cases of gun violence or firearm violations, data shows.

Crime was up 17.6% in Howard County in 2023, with a total of 5,705 crimes reported, according to the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention and Policy.

In 2024, a 17-year-old Howard High School student was charged with murder, prompting the Maryland school board to take emergency action. The board mandated that school leaders must be informed when a student commits a serious crime.

After the latest shootings, County Executive Ball said his office was working with police to create solutions to rising crime moving forward.