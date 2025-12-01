Maryland highway crews prepare roads ahead of wintry mix

Maryland's State Highway Administration is treating major routes and highways in preparation for Tuesday morning's wintry mix.

Charlie Gischlar, the agency's spokesperson, said crews started the treatment work after Monday morning's rush hour.

Precipitation is expected to start falling between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., with first a few sprinkles, followed by snowflakes, and sleet pellets. Frederick, Carroll, and Howard County communities will be the first impacted.

The storm spreads eastward through the morning hours. A messy wintry mix is expected during the morning commute across the Baltimore metro.

It is likely that by 8 a.m., multiple precipitation types will be falling across Baltimore County, including snow, sleet, and plain cold rain. The Inner Harbor and downtown areas are expected to see the least snow accumulation, while the northern parts of the city are likely to receive at least a coating.

"Right now, we're looking at areas north, west," Gischlar said. "Carroll County and west are going to get hit pretty good, they're saying.

Gischlar said crews also treated roads in Harford, Baltimore, northern Anne Arundel, and Howard counties.

He encourages drivers to take advantage of the State Transportation Operation Resource Map, also known as S.T.O.R.M.

"You can see where the trucks are currently and where they were for the last 30 minutes," Gischlar said. "It also shows some pavement temperatures in the area. Also on that main page, you can get access to live traffic cameras and any incidents."

Baltimore County residents prepare

Baltimore County resident Shellish Harrington had a to-do list Monday ahead of Maryland's winter weather.

"First, I had to get gas," Harrington said. "Actually, before we left the house, the bag that had our hat and gloves, I dumped the whole bag out to see how many gloves we had."

Harrington made sure her car and her son's car were weather-ready.

"We took his car to get serviced and to get the tires checked," Harrington said.

Meanwhile, the business the Dolbi Group is keeping their workers in mind ahead of the winter event.

"I have about 30 employees," said Shaikh Rahim, with the Dolbi Group. "I'm going to give them early off so they can be in their home with their family."

But some said, there's no need for any big adjustments.

"We've been through this many times before," Baltimore County resident Jim Taneyhill said. "People are pretty careful when they drive, and it's supposed to change to rain anyway. By the time I'm out and about, I think it'll be all out."

Taneyhill said he is appreciative of the State Highway Administration's quick response to road treatment. He said that help keeps the roads clear and keeps drivers safe.

Anne Arundel County weather impact

Crews in Anne Arundel County are preparing for a potential wintry mix. Officials expect impacts in the areas south of Route 50. In the areas north of Route 50, including Baltimore Washington International (BWI) airport, a wintry mix may accumulate to approximately one-half inch before turning completely to rain.