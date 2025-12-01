School closings and delays for Baltimore area for December 2

School districts in Maryland are starting to delay opening on Tuesday morning because of wintry weather and potentially slick road conditions.

See a full list of Baltimore area school closings and delays below.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team expects precipitation to start falling between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. Frederick, Carroll, and Howard County communities will be the first impacted. The storm will spread eastward through the morning hours. A messy wintry mix is expected during the morning commute across the Baltimore metro.

It is likely that by 8 a.m., multiple precipitation types will be falling across Baltimore County, including snow, sleet, and plain cold rain. The Inner Harbor and downtown areas are expected to see the least snow accumulation, while the northern parts of the city are likely to receive at least a coating.

Eventually, snow and sleet will change over to a cold rain in many Baltimore metro neighborhoods. The farther north and northwest you go, the longer it will take for the snow to change over to a cold rain.

Harford County was the first school district to delay its opening by two hours.