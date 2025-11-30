Rain and snow in Maryland could impact Tuesday morning's commute. Here's what to expect.

The second, in a series, of storm systems will impact Maryland on Tuesday.

The workweek begins with drier and clear weather on Monday. If you have outdoor chores, projects our routines that need to get done early in the workweek, Monday is the best day to get that done.

Clouds increase late Monday afternoon and evening as temperatures cool from the 40s back into the 30s after sunset. Most communities will be near or below the freezing mark by mid-evening. As clouds increase, the temperature may warm a degree or two overnight.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Widespread steady rain and areas of accumulating snow will slow down the Tuesday morning commute and could cause hazardous travel in parts of northern Maryland.

The first few sprinkles, snowflakes, and sleet pellets are expected to start falling between 4 and 6 a.m. Frederick, Carroll, and Howard County communities will be the first impacted. The storm spreads eastward through the morning hours. A messy wintry mix is expected during the morning commute across the Baltimore metro.

It is likely that by 8 a.m., there will be multiple precipitation types falling across Baltimore County: snow, sleet, and plain cold rain. The Inner Harbor and downtown will see the least snow accumulation, while the northern parts of the city will see at least a coating.

Eventually, snow and sleet will change over to a cold rain in many Baltimore metro neighborhoods. The farther north and northwest you go, the longer it will take for snow to change over to a cold rain.

The most significant snowfall is expected across the higher elevations of Frederick and Carroll Counties, extending into extreme northwest Baltimore County. An inch, or two, along and outside of the Baltimore Beltway, into portions of Baltimore and Harford Counties. Western Howard County could also see more than an inch of snow. Interstate 95 is going to, roughly, be the dividing line between a pretty snowfall and not much accumulation.

Tuesday’s storm system comes with a complicated forecast.



Baltimore City could see a quick 1” of snow & sleet early Tuesday, before changing over to rain; more the farther north, northwest you go.



The @wjz team will continue to update the forecast as the storm approaches. pic.twitter.com/QL04rlU3Jz — Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) November 30, 2025

As a cold rain takes over, whatever snow fell will compress and melt. Some city neighborhoods may have snow on the ground, but it will only be wet after sunrise.

A widespread and steady cold rain is expected across much of the eastern shore. A few flakes and sleet pellets could mix in with the cold rain on the eastern shore as it begins, especially north of Route 50.

Snow, sleet and rain come to an end before 5 p.m. in most areas on Tuesday followed by improving weather heading into Wednesday. You can send your photos of snow to pictures@wjz.com on Tuesday and you can always get the latest First Alert Forecast here.