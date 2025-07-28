Maryland heat wave brings high temperatures through Wednesday

Sunny, hot, and muggy weather is on the way as a heat wave continues in Maryland. With more in the way of sunshine today and a dry forecast, high temperatures will be hotter than the last few days with highs in the mid-90s.

The heat and humidity will worsen again Tuesday and Wednesday before a major pattern change brings showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. Behind the storms, expect delightful weather to arrive in Maryland just in time for the weekend.

Maryland heat wave continues through Wednesday

Monday will mark day number four of Maryland's current heat wave. High temperatures will climb into the middle 90s with abundant sunshine.

The high humidity levels during the morning will back down just a bit this afternoon. While this will not produce a ton of relief, it will keep heat index values this afternoon around 100°.

The temperatures only get hotter Tuesday into Wednesday. Actual temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 90s. With higher humidity levels both days, the heat index will become more of a safety issue with it reaching as high as 105° to 108° in some places during peak heat of the day.

Alert Days have been issued Tuesday and Wednesday for dangerous levels of heat and humidity, as heat index temperatures will soar well over 100° again.

Heavy storms in Maryland Thursday

A slow-moving cold front will approach our area late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Thunderstorm coverage looks rather isolated Wednesday evening, but the storms that do manage to form could be severe. The main impacts would be drenching downpours, intense lightning, and localized damaging winds.

An additional wave of low pressure will develop along the cold front Thursday into Friday. Depending on the speed and location of the cold front, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday. A slow-moving cold front that remains to our north would increase the threat of severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, flooding downpours, and intense lightning. A faster-moving cold front would limit severe storm potential, but would bring heavy rain, producing showers and thunderstorms.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Thursday for the potential of a First Alert Weather Day if severe weather or heavy rainfall becomes more likely. Please keep checking back for updates.

This same cold front will continue to inch southward on Friday, so showers linger throughout a good chunk of the day. With the cold front being to our south, major heat relief will be felt with high temperatures only reaching the middle to upper 70s.

Winning weekend weather across Maryland

At this time, the weather this weekend looks simply outstanding! High pressure will be arriving from the northwest. This will help draw down some refreshing air from Canada Friday night through the weekend.

In addition to the comfortable temperatures, we'll enjoy dry weather with partly to mostly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures Saturday and Sunday will only reach the lower 80s, and overnight lows will be great for open window weather, dipping down into the 50s and 60s.

If this forecast trend holds for the upcoming weekend, this could be one of the nicest weather weekends of the summer across Maryland.