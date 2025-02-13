Maryland lawmakers push for legislation, call for cuts to climate programs to lower energy costs

Members of the Maryland Freedom Caucus are pushing for legislation and calling on Gov. Wes Moore to lower skyrocketing electric prices as residents and business owners continue to share concerns about high bills.

The group of Republican lawmakers shared recommendations that they said would lower electric prices for Marylanders immediately and in the long term.

"We are hearing from people that they're needing to choose between power and necessities like food and medicine," Del Kathy Szeliga said. "What we're hearing from the other side is puffy long-term solutions. We have yet to hear one thing that would lower power bills immediately."

Rep. Andy Harris said residents across the state have raised concerns about high energy bills, not just BGE customers.

"Energy inflation has been one of the biggest sources of inflation for the average family," Rep. Harris said.

"Every single Marylander has been affected negatively by these soaring power prices," Del. Brian Chisholm said. "All of our offices, anybody with a phone line has been taking calls from Marylanders across the state."

The lawmakers criticized energy policies passed by the Maryland General Assembly and said there are several steps the General Assembly can take to lower prices.

Climate Solutions Affordability Act

Del. Chisholm pointed to the Climate Solutions Affordability Act, or HB1451, as a solution to rising energy costs.

The proposed legislation dictates that certain climate requirements be carried out only to an extent that is economically practical. Those climate requirements would include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, achieving zero-emission vehicle goals and adopting certain construction codes.

The goals are part of Maryland's Climate Solutions Now Act, which was passed in 2022.

The Climate Solutions Affordability Act would make it so that several of the goals and requirements outlined in the 2022 climate legislation would not apply if the cost is not practical.

"In layman's terms, if it's going to bankrupt you, you don't have to do it," Del. Chisholm said when explaining the proposed legislation.

Chisholm also recommended the EmPower Maryland Energy Efficiency Act be repealed. The legislation was passed by the General Assembly in 2008.

Through the program, Maryland's largest electric utility providers are able to offer Marylanders a way to save money. A 2017 study found that the program saved Marylanders more than $4 billion between 2008 and 2015.

During a recent interview, a spokesperson for BGE broke down the key costs that go into the total of an electric bill, saying the increased cost of EmPower Maryland is a component. The costs of the program are set by the state.

"Every bill has an EmPower Maryland fee for it," Del. Chisholm said. "It applies to every business and every utility ratepayer in this state."

"That money needs to stay in the pocket of the ratepayer, not given to the utility company so they can send it to the Department of Housing and Community Development so they can pick and choose winners and losers and decide who gets the benefit," he added.

Green Agenda and Power Plants

The lawmakers further recommended that Gov. Moore work to keep power plants open and reopen the ones that have closed, saying supply is currently outpacing demand.

"That would provide immediate relief to the people of Maryland so that we would have supply meet demand, and maybe even exceed demand," said Del. Mark Fisher.

The lawmaker also called on the governor to remove $180 million of his "green agenda," which provides funds for solar and wind energy projects in the state.

"We're not saying solar and wind are bad, we're saying they do not provide sufficient power and we shouldn't be using taxpayer money for that purpose," Del. Fisher said.

Del. Fisher also said he sent a letter to the Secretary Chris Wright of the Department of Energy, requesting federal intervention.

BGE rate hikes

The Maryland Freedom Caucus' recommendations come as Baltimore-area residents continue to face rising electric bill costs.

In January, some residents reported a more than $200 increase in their bills from month to month.

BGE addressed some of the concerns. At first, a spokesperson for the company cited cold weather and said utility increases are to be expected at the beginning of the year. However, those price hikes that began in January should have been about $7.77 on average.

During an interview with WJZ on Wednesday, BGE Spokesperson Nick Alexopulos explained the key components of the electric bill, which include a distribution cost, a spike in natural gas prices and the EmPower Maryland fee.