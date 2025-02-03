Maryland lawmakers introduce legislation to address BGE price increases

ANNAPOLIS – A group of Maryland lawmakers introduced legislation to address BGE rate increases as homeowners and businesses raise concerns about their gas bills.

The Ratepayer Protection Act would require gas companies to prioritize lowering spending on pipelines instead of raising rates for customers by identifying and addressing leaks.

BGE's gas delivery rates have more than tripled since 2010, according to the Office of the People's Counsel (OPC). The company's profits have also more than tripled from $147 million in 2010 to $485 million in 2023, according to the OPC.

A group of state leaders and advocates, including Attorney General Anthony Brown, is expected to share information about the proposed bill during a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

According to a news release, the legislation comes as BGE's pipeline replacement project draws criticism.

The bill would change the information required in plans submitted by gas companies to the Public Service Commission for proposed infrastructure replacement projects.

Under the proposed bill, plans would need to show that the gas company prioritized projects based on cost-effectiveness and risk to the public.

Plans would further need to include an analysis that compares the cost of the project with alternatives and a plan to notify customers impacted by the project at least two years before construction, allowing them a chance to switch to electric.

The Office of the People's Counsel projects that BGE's monthly winter delivery bill could double by 2035, reaching $450 per month.

The Ratepayer Protection Act will have a hearing on Thursday, Feb. 6.

BGE customers raise concerns

In mid-January, WJZ spoke to some Baltimore-area BGE customers who raised concerns about increases in their bills. Some said they saw an estimated $200 increase between billing cycles.

Churville resident Laura Kump said her December bill was $274.69, which was pretty standard, but her bill went up to $481 during the following cycle.

"That kind of increase, yes, was a surprise, and we're a single-income family, so those kinds of increases, especially unexpectedly, really take a big hit on us," Kump said.

A BGE spokesperson said rate increases are to be expected during the first six months of the year as there are price hikes that began in January. Those price hikes should have been about $7.77 on average, according to BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopolus.

Alexopolus said that by June, customers should expect a $26 increase in their monthly, with 36% going to BGE distribution costs, and the other 64% being driven by other factors.