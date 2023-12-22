Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, Department of Labor says

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Marty Bass has your Friday afternoon forecast | December 22, 2023
Marty Bass has your Friday afternoon forecast | December 22, 2023 01:33

BALTIMORE -- Maryland continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, according to job and unemployment data from the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Preliminary survey data for the state shows that Maryland's total jobs decreased by 4,800 and the unemployment rate rose by 1.8% in November.

Sectors that saw job growth include the finance, information, and the public sector.  Those industries grew by 800, 600, and 400 jobs respectively. 

The public sector also saw an increase of 400 jobs. 

The professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and private education and health sectors saw declines of 2,600, 1,600, and 1,000 jobs respectively. 

The BLS said the state's unemployment rate has still remained near record lows.   

You can access monthly employment state on the Maryland Department of Labor's website

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 11:42 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.