Maryland has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, Department of Labor says

Marty Bass has your Friday afternoon forecast | December 22, 2023

Marty Bass has your Friday afternoon forecast | December 22, 2023

Marty Bass has your Friday afternoon forecast | December 22, 2023

BALTIMORE -- Maryland continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, according to job and unemployment data from the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Preliminary survey data for the state shows that Maryland's total jobs decreased by 4,800 and the unemployment rate rose by 1.8% in November.

Sectors that saw job growth include the finance, information, and the public sector. Those industries grew by 800, 600, and 400 jobs respectively.

The public sector also saw an increase of 400 jobs.

The professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and private education and health sectors saw declines of 2,600, 1,600, and 1,000 jobs respectively.

The BLS said the state's unemployment rate has still remained near record lows.

You can access monthly employment state on the Maryland Department of Labor's website.