Maryland delivery driver sentenced to 10 years after fatally shooting transgender woman

A Maryland man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after he shot and killed a transgender woman in the parking lot of her apartment in Bel Air, according to court records.

In December 2023, Brian Delen, 48, was working as a food delivery driver near the apartments in the English Country Manor neighborhood.

As he arrived to deliver food to a resident, Delen noticed 57-year-old Meghan Riley Lewis walking toward his vehicle. According to charging documents, he said something along the lines of, "Are you waiting for a food delivery, sir?"

According to court records, Delen claimed that Lewis was offended by the comment and believed he had misgendered her. Lewis began yelling, and Delen drove off with Lewis following on foot.

Court records show Delen then stopped his car, and the two got into an altercation. At that point, Delen leaned out of his car, pulled out a gun and shot Lewis in the stomach, a witness reported.

County officials said Delen called 911 and claimed he had been attacked by Lewis. During the call, he said he was attempting to provide aid to Lewis.

Police found an unopened medical kit on the driver's seat of Delen's car, according to court documents.

After his arrest, Delen was released on bail with a GPS monitor. The decision sparked outrage from a local LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

"Harford County is sending a message to LGBTQ folks at the end of the day that they are not giving out justice to transgender people," said Iya Dammons with Maryland Safe Haven.

In February 2024, Delen's charges were upgraded, and he was ordered to be held without bail.

During his trial, Delen's attorneys argued he acted in self-defense when he shot Lewis, the Baltimore Banner reported.

He was found guilty of assault and use of a firearm in November 2024.

According to the Baltimore Banner, during Delen's sentencing hearing Monday, he turned to Lewis' family and friends and said he had no hate for LGBTQ people.

"I truly did not intend for her to pass," he said, becoming emotional.

Delen will serve five years of probation after his release.