Man found guilty of assault in fatal shooting of transgender woman outside Maryland apartment complex

BALTIMORE -- Brian Delen, 48, was convicted Wednesday for fatally shooting 57-year-old Meghan Riley Lewis in the parking lot of her Bel Air apartment complex in January, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.

According to police, Delen was a food delivery driver and was delivering food to another resident in the same neighborhood as Delen.

After Delen arrived, Lewis exited her home to look for a guest she was hosting for dinner that was in the parking lot. Lewis then approached Delens car and said, "Stop. Stop right there." According to a witness, Delen then leaned out of his car and shot Lewis.

County officials said that Delen placed a 911 call, alleging that he had been attacked by Lewis. On that call he told the dispatcher he was attempting to render aid to Lewis. According to court documents, police found an undisturbed medical kit on the driver's seat Delen's car.

Delen is convicted of Second Degree Assault and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Crime of Violence.

Court officials said that while they were disappointed about Delen receiving reduced charges, the state intends to seek the maximum penalty of 30 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.