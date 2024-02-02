Charges upgraded, bail denied for suspect in killing of transgender woman in Bel Air

BALTIMORE -- A man who allegedly shot and killed a transgender woman outside of her Harford County apartment complex in December now faces harsher charges and will be held without bail after outrage over his release, according to court records.

Brian Delen, 47, is now charged with first-degree murder in addition to second-degree murder, assault, and firearms-related charges in the alleged killing of 57-year-old Meghan Riley Lewis.

Delen was initially released on GPS monitoring following a bail hearing, sparking outrage. According to a court record dated January 31, Delen will now be held without bond.

Lewis was shot and killed in the parking lot of her Bel Air apartment complex on December 27 by Delen, who misgendered her and called her "sir" as he delivered food, according to charging documents. That led to an argument.

As Delen began to drive off, Lewis allegedly followed on foot. He then stopped his vehicle and re-engaged with Lewis—that's when they got into an altercation and Delen shot Lewis, according to charging documents.

Delen called 911 after Lewis was shot and rendered aid using his own first aid kit, according to his public defender, who said he had a "strong self-defense argument."

Lewis was unarmed.

Delen was placed on GPS home monitoring after being charged with second-degree murder.

The LGBTQ+ advocacy group, Baltimore Safe Haven, held rallies at least three times outside Harford County District Court to protest Delen's release.

As for any possible hate crime charge, prosecutors previously told WJZ they are "working diligently with the Bel Air Police Department and the investigators assigned to this case, who are conducting a thorough investigation examine all evidence, and determine what additional charges are appropriate."

Friends of Lewis told WJZ they were shocked by the killing of someone they knew to be loving and compassionate.

"I was totally horrified," Zosia Zaks told WJZ last month. "I couldn't even believe it at first."

Zaks said Lewis always put other people first. She founded a patient support group for trans individuals coming to Baltimore for life-saving surgery, and she opened her door to anyone who needed support, according to her friends.