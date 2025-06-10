Maryland governor wants accountability in juvenile crime fight after DJS secretary's resignation

The embattled Maryland Secretary of Juvenile Services, Vincent Schiraldi, told WJZ he is leaving on his terms, despite Governor Wes Moore insisting he asked for the resignation.

The move follows intense criticism of Schiraldi during his two years in office, with critics claiming his policies are too lenient on young and violent offenders.

Schiraldi defends work

Secretary Schiraldi defended his work in an interview with WJZ shortly after Monday night's surprise announcement from the governor's office that he would be leaving DJS.

"Lots of stuff has gone in the right direction, and I thought it's probably a good time for this particular lightning rod to move on and let somebody else take it to the next level," Schiraldi said.

Schiraldi said the barrage of criticism that he is too easy on juvenile offenders and failed to hold them accountable during his years on the job factored into his decision.

"I've been under criticism since I started," Schiraldi said. "I think it sort of bears noting mass incarceration has been around almost five decades now, and there have been people who have gone up against it, who have pushed back and fought against what I think is very destructive and racially divisive and ineffective policy."

Schiraldi added, "This is right out of the mass incarceration playbook: Lots of politicians thumping their chests and vilifying kids and saying we should lock more of them up, and that's what happened. None of that was a surprise."

Moore addresses Schiraldi's departure

Gov. Moore had a different take on how the departure unfolded.

"I called for his resignation, and I'm happy about the direction that I think we are going to go in," the governor told WYPR's Midday with Tom Hall.

Moore also spoke about his view of juvenile justice.

"I think accountability means being able to use all assets at your disposal," Moore said. "So, if you're saying that accountability simply means a lecture, I think you're wrong. And I think if you're saying accountability means locking everyone up for everything, I also think you are wrong."

Moore said, "True public safety means that you have to have the right combination of accountability for those who break the law, and you need to make sure that you focus on rehabilitation."

DJS leadership replacement

The governor tapped Betsy Fox Tolentino to take over DJS.

She currently works for Roca, an organization WJZ has profiled that helps reach the most at-risk youth in Maryland. Tolentino previously worked in Maryland's Department of Juvenile Services

Schiraldi said he recommended her for the position, but the governor insisted Tuesday, "She is my choice. I'm thankful that we have someone who is so talented who is coming on to be able to take on that role."

Moore said he was "looking forward to the Senate nominations committee giving her a speedy confirmation."

The critics

Critics, including many Republicans in the General Assembly, told WJZ Investigates they want a change in direction at DJS, citing repeat, violent offenders going unpunished.

"Someone who is 16- and 17-years-old, if they commit a violent crime, they should absolutely be held accountable. I certainly hope the acting secretary does not continue down that pathway [of Schiraldi]," Baltimore County Republican Delegate Ryan Nawrocki told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

Nawrocki said the resignation came as a surprise.

"The governor definitely dug in on his confidence in Secretary Schiraldi, so I was definitely surprised by his resignation, but I certainly think it was long overdue," he said. "As you know, I have been calling for his resignation now for well over a year. The system is fundamentally broken at DJS, and I believe the only way to have a good pathway forward is to have new leadership at the top of that organization."

The new secretary will still have to be confirmed by the state senate and faces tough questions from Republicans, including Senator William Folden, who was outspoken about Schiraldi's tenure.

"He's been a colossal failure," Senator Folden told Hellgren. "He should never have been in that position, and for the governor to put him in that position and leave him in there for as long as he did, at least there's change coming."

Folden added, "I applaud the governor for doing this. It's taken a long enough time, but at least the action has been taken now."

High-profile incidents

Last year, Schiraldi said he had no plans to step down after facing criticism over an incident in Howard County.

Howard County Superintendent Bill Barnes said at the time he had no idea a 17-year-old student at Howard High faced attempted murder charges for a violent attack that left a victim paralyzed when he was placed in the school on an ankle monitor under the supervision of the state Department of Juvenile Services.

The teen suspect was arrested and charged with the murder of a man last October in the parking lot of an office building in Columbia.

Police said they took him into custody in school with a ghost gun that was loaded, had an extended magazine, and was modified to be an automatic weapon.

Other incidents involving repeat, juvenile offenders have also been fodder for those who wanted Secretary Schiraldi gone.

The secretary defended his record.

"We need to start having a fact and data-based conversation and not just vilify young people with hyperbole. It doesn't serve the goals of public safety. It feeds fear, and it's contrary to the best practices in research," Schiraldi said.

He told WJZ his last day on the job is June 20.