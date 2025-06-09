Acting Department of Juvenile Services secretary appointed after Vincent Schiraldi's departure

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appointed an acting secretary of the Department of Juvenile Services after calls for the resignation of the previous secretary, Vincent Schiraldi.

Betsy Fox Tolentino, who has 18 years of experience in criminal and juvenile justice advocacy, policy development, and building systems, will be the department's new secretary, according to the governor's office.

The state has not said why Schiraldi is no longer the secretary of the Department of Juvenile Services.

"Vinny Schiraldi brought decades of experience and innovative thinking to the task of running the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services," said Gov. Moore. "He put immense energy and effort into his work and moved important new efforts forward — to include the award-winning Thrive Academy -- and we thank him for his service."