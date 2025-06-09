Watch CBS News
Local News

Acting Department of Juvenile Services secretary appointed after Vincent Schiraldi's departure

By
Adam Thompson
Digital Content Producer, CBS Baltimore
Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.
Read Full Bio
Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appointed an acting secretary of the Department of Juvenile Services after calls for the resignation of the previous secretary, Vincent Schiraldi.

Betsy Fox Tolentino, who has 18 years of experience in criminal and juvenile justice advocacy, policy development, and building systems, will be the department's new secretary, according to the governor's office.

The state has not said why Schiraldi is no longer the secretary of the Department of Juvenile Services.   

"Vinny Schiraldi brought decades of experience and innovative thinking to the task of running the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services," said Gov. Moore. "He put immense energy and effort into his work and moved important new efforts forward — to include the award-winning Thrive Academy -- and we thank him for his service."

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.