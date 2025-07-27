Maryland governor, representative respond after denied FEMA aid request for historic flooding

State lawmakers called it an insult after getting denied federal disaster assistance that would help the continued recovery efforts from May's historic flooding in Western Maryland.

Heavy rain caused significant flooding damage in Allegany and Garrett counties, with residents still recovering.

Gov. Wes Moore requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration in June to aid in the recovery effort after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) found that it could cost nearly $15.8 million.

The flooding damaged more than 200 homes, some businesses, roads, and utilities. People were rescued from flooded schools, and some were trapped overnight during power outages.

The White House rejected the Presidential Disaster Declaration, which would have allowed Maryland to receive help from FEMA and access funding to repair broken infrastructure.

In the rejection letter, FEMA called the aid "not warranted," according to the governor's office.

"The day before they denied Maryland, they actually accepted and gave West Virginia over $10 million in support for a storm that had about the same amount of damage," Gov Moore said. "This is petty, it is partisan, and it is punishing."

Gov. Moore said in a social media video that the denial of federal assistance funding is "an insult to Maryland and the community still suffering in the aftermath of the storm."

Rep. Delaney says there's more work to go

U.S. Congresswoman April McClain Delaney, from Maryland, told WJZ that while progress has been made, more work needs to be done

Delaney said many residents are frustrated with the president, after he received overwhelming support in Western Maryland in the 2024 election.

"We just have to, you know, push back and say, these are the reasons why people pay taxes," Rep. Delaney said. "No matter what your zip code, you should be able to rely on our federal government to deliver when there's an emergency or tragedy."

What is a Presidential Disaster Declaration?

Gov. Wes Moore said the damage and recovery efforts in Western Maryland were catastrophic, and it would need support from the federal government.

"After a thorough assessment of the damage, it's clear that additional support is necessary," Gov. Moore said.

A Presidential Disaster Declaration would have given Maryland financial assistance from FEMA to help repair infrastructure damage caused by the massive flooding, and provide for those still impacted.

"The addition of much-needed federal assistance is necessary to get those affected back to their regular lives and to allow those communities to fully recover in months instead of years," MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland said.

According to the governor's office, the estimated $15.8 million cost for recovery surpasses FEMA's threshold for disaster assistance, which in Allegany County is $321,460. In Maryland, that threshold is $11.6 million.

"Historically, if the joint damage assessment process demonstrates eligible costs over and above the county and state indicator, disaster assistance has been awarded by the President," Gov. Moore said.

President Trump discusses FEMA changes

President Trump argues that FEMA is unsuccessful and has suggested changes to the agency.

He signed an executive order that he said would "begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of FEMA," though that action would need approval from Congress.

In June, the administration said it wanted to "wean" states off of FEMA aid after the 2025 hurricane season. The administration indicated that governors would be in a better position to respond to disasters in their states.

"We want to wean off of FEMA, and we want to bring it down to the state level — a little bit like education, we're moving it back to the states," Mr. Trump said.

State's plan to appeal FEMA's assistance denial

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a social media video that the state is going to appeal the state is going to appeal FEMA's decision to reject federal financial aid for Allegany and Garrett counties.

"To our neighbors in Western Maryland, while the federal government is saying, 'You are on your own,' here in Maryland, we are saying, 'We are leaving no one behind,'" Gov. Moore said.

Governor returns to Western Maryland

Gov. Wes Moore on Sunday visited areas in Western Maryland that are still recovering from the flooding, including Westernport.

According to the governor's office, Moore visited the Port West Restaurant, which was directly impacted by and temporarily closed due to flood damage.

He met with other state leaders and residents to talk about the ongoing recovery efforts and his administration's plan to fight back for federal disaster assistance.

"Today, I once again saw the strength of Western Maryland—a community that mobilized in the wake of disaster," Gov. Moore said. "Our resolve hasn't wavered, and there is no question that our recovery requires more time and resources."

Moore continued, "The Trump administration denied our request for federal disaster assistance, even though Maryland met long-standing criteria for FEMA support. This cruel choice by the federal government won't stop us from moving forward. We will appeal their decision and continue fighting for the people of Allegany and Garrett counties."