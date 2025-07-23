White House rejects Maryland's request for disaster assistance after flooding in May, Gov. Moore says

The White House rejected Maryland's request for federal disaster assistance after flooding in May damaged homes and businesses in Allegany and Garrett counties, Gov. Wes Moore said Wednesday.

The governor requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration in June to aid in the recovery effort after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) found that it could cost nearly $15.8 million.

"These communities demonstrated a clear need through FEMA's own process, and Maryland will appeal the decision to seek all available resources to support the recovery efforts," the governor said Wednesday.

Flooding in Western Maryland

Flash flooding on May 13 damaged more than 200 homes and affected businesses, roads and public utilities. People were rescued from flooded schools, and some were trapped overnight during power outages.

Severe flooding devastated some Western Maryland communities in Allegany and Garrett counties, where children had to be rescued from their schools this week. Contributed photo

According to the governor's office, the heavy rainfall caused Georges Creek to overflow into several nearby towns.

Local, state and federal responders aided in rescue efforts after a State of Emergency was declared.

"Marylanders in Allegany and Garrett Counties were hard-hit by May's historically intense storms. Two months after flash flooding tore through these communities, they are still in need of support to repair public schools and libraries that were inundated, roads and bridges that were washed out, and homes and businesses that were left severely damaged," Maryland Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks and Rep. April McClain Dlenaey said in a joint statement.

What is a Presidential Disaster Declaration?

Following FEMA assessments, Gov. Moore said the recovery effort would be beyond the capacity of state and local agencies.

"After a thorough assessment of the damage, it's clear that additional support is necessary," he said in announcing the request.

A Presidential Disaster Declaration would allow Maryland to receive help from FEMA. It would also allow the state to request access to funding that could support infrastructure repairs and fixes to publicly owned facilities.

"The addition of much-needed federal assistance is necessary to get those affected back to their regular lives and to allow those communities to fully recover in months instead of years," MDEM Secretary Russ Strickland said in announcing the request.

According to the governor's office, the estimated $15.8 million cost for recovery surpasses FEMA's threshold for disaster assistance, which in Allegany County is $321,460. In Maryland, that threshold is $11.6 million.

"Historically, if the joint damage assessment process demonstrates eligible costs over and above the county and state indicator, disaster assistance has been awarded by the President," Gov. Moore said.

The governor said he plans to appeal the decision.

President Trump suggests changes to FEMA

Since taking office, President Trump has claimed FEMA is unsuccessful and has suggested changes to the agency.

He signed an executive order that he said would "begin the process of fundamentally reforming and overhauling FEMA, or maybe getting rid of FEMA," though that action would need approval from Congress.

In June, the administration said it wanted to "wean" states off of FEMA aid after the 2025 hurricane season.

The administration indicated that governors would be in a better position to respond to disasters in their states.

"We want to wean off of FEMA and we want to bring it down to the state level — a little bit like education, we're moving it back to the states," Mr. Trump said.