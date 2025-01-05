Maryland governor declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency due to the winter storm that's expected to impact the state through Tuesday, January 7.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued for all of Maryland with widespread snowfall of 4 to 8 inches, some locally higher totals of 10-12 inches are possible in the state.

The storm -- with snow, ice and freezing temperatures -- will cause hazardous road conditions and will affect public transportation, with the potential for significant snowfall throughout the state.

"Keeping Marylanders safe is our top priority. Please stay off the roads during this storm. Prepare your home and family and charge your communications devices in case you lose power," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said. "I signed an executive order declaring a State of Emergency and have directed the Maryland Department of Emergency Management to coordinate response with the Maryland Department of Transportation, State Police, and all State agencies. The State of Maryland will also be closed on Monday, January 6. Please—limit travel, listen to local weather updates and stay safe."

Detailed snow and ice totals will be updated regularly at weather.gov/lwx/winter.

Maryland schools have also closed, along with courts and businesses across the state.

Be prepared

State and local government officials are coordinating resources in preparation do for the snowfall. State and county emergency operations centers have upgraded their activation levels across Maryland, with the Maryland Department of Emergency Management moving to a full activation on January 6. The State Highway Administration and Maryland Transportation Authority have completed pretreating roads.

Preparing your home and family for a winter storm

Include blankets, hats, mittens, and other warm clothing in your preparedness kit during winter months.

Bring pets inside if possible, or create a safe space for outdoor animal companions to keep warm, safe from the elements, and able to find food.

Winterize your vehicle and keep your gas tank at least half full to keep ice from building up in your gas tank and fuel lines.

Take precautions to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep a supply of driveway salt or non-clumping kitty litter ready to go. You can spread either on outdoor surfaces to combat ice and make them less slippery.

Check your home's smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they work and have good batteries.

Check for updates from the National Weather Service, and sign up for MdReady text alerts to receive news about storms, watches, and warnings.