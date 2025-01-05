Maryland schools closing Monday due to impending winter storm

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City and Baltimore County schools are among the schools across Maryland that are shutting down on Monday due to an impending winter storm that could dump several inches of snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is issued for all of Maryland with widespread snowfall of 4 to 8 inches, some locally higher totals of 10-12 inches are possible in the state. This will depend on where heavier bands of snowfall set up and move through.

These schools are closed:

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Baltimore City Public Schools

Baltimore County Public Schools

Bowie State University

Carroll County Public Schools

Cecil County Public Schools

Cecil Community College

Charles County Public Schools

Community College of Baltimore County

Frederick County Public Schools

Frostburg State University

Garrett County Public Schools

Glenelg Country School

Harford County Public Schools

Howard County Public Schools

Johns Hopkins University

Loyola Blakefield

Maryland School for the Deaf

McDonogh School

Montgomery County Public Schools

Prince George's County Public Schools

Salisbury University

Towson University

Wicomico Public Schools

Code Blue for Baltimore City

The Baltimore City Health Commissioner issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert through Tuesday with Maryland under a Winter Storm Warning.

The alert was issued due to wind chills projected to dip into the teens during the overnight hours, along with widespread snowfall of 4 to 8 inches.

"Extreme cold can be life-threatening, especially for vulnerable populations such as older adults, young children, and individuals experiencing homelessness," said Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller. "We urge all residents to take precautions to remain warm and as safe as possible during this period."

Transportation crews prepare for wintry weather

With snow expected to dump across Maryland, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is out making the roadways safer.

"It is standard procedure, whether we have one inch or whether we have 15 inches," said Charlie Gischlar, a spokesperson for the Maryland State Highway Administration. "You know, every one of our drivers, our crews, our operators, they have a specific route that takes about 30 to 45 minutes to complete."

Gischlar continued, "We stalk the shelves pretty much between storms when we can, you know, we get more salt to keep our supplies at maximum levels, and we do make our own salt brine, so we keep ahead of the game there."

Winter Storm Highway Safety Tips

The Statewide Transportation Operations Resource Map (STORM) identifies where State Highway Administration and contractual equipment are and where they have been, as well as real-time weather information.

For motorists that must travel, the State Highway Administration also offers the following guidelines for winter driving:

Slow down. Posted speed limits are for ideal (dry) weather conditions.

Use extra caution on elevated surfaces, such as bridges, overpasses, and ramps as they are the first to freeze.

Don't crowd the plow. Stay behind and leave plenty of space between your vehicle and State Highway Administration equipment.

"If you could use a telework day or work from home, do that, but if you do have to go out, we recommend that you make sure your vehicle is winter-ready," Gischlar explained. "You have decent tires. All the fluids are good. All the lighting systems are good."

Highway users are also encouraged to stay indoors or work from home. If this is not possible, state road officials urge drivers to plan.

"If you do get in trouble on the side of the road, dial #77. That'll get to the nearest state police barracks and they'll get a hold of us," Gischlar said. "And also never get out of your vehicle if you should break down, you know, put your height, your hazard lights on, get as far over to the shoulder as you can."

You can visit roads.maryland.gov for additional information regarding winter weather.

Governor declares State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a State of Preparedness in advance of the elevated winter storm threat to Maryland

The storm will likely affect roads and transportation centers and could cause significant snow accumulation in some parts of the state. Marylanders are cautioned to avoid travel if possible, to follow local forecasts, and to stay prepared for winter storm hazards.

According to the governor's office, here is how to prepare your home and family for a winter storm

Include blankets, hats, mittens, and other warm clothing in your preparedness kit during winter months.

Bring pets inside if possible, or create a safe space for outdoor animal companions to keep warm, safe from the elements, and able to find food.

Winterize your vehicle and keep your gas tank at least half full to keep ice from building up in your gas tank and fuel lines.

Take precautions to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep a supply of driveway salt or non-clumping kitty litter ready to go. You can spread either on outdoor surfaces to combat ice and make them less slippery.

Check your home's smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they work and have good batteries.

Check for updates from the National Weather Service, and sign up for MdReady text alerts to receive news about storms, watches, and warnings.

Do you want to play in the snow?

Health officials say it is important to be ready for any winter storm.

"Avoidance is best," said Dr. Vanessa Redd, the Chief of Emergency Medicine at the University of Maryland St. Joesph Medical Center. "So, if you can kind of hunker down and stay indoors where it's warm, that's your safest bet."

Dr. Redd said that if you want to play in the snow, do it for short periods and wear extra layers of clothing. She also warns that your fingers, toes, nose, and ears are at risk of frostbite.

"Folks would potentially feel sensory changes, numbness or tingling and then notice maybe some skin changes," Dr. Redd said. "The first thing would be to get to somewhere warm...remove any wet clothing."

Cold safety tips

The Baltimore Health Department has issued the following cold weather tips:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.

Check on those who are most vulnerable, including infants and children, older adults and/or chronically ill.

If your pet is outdoors, they must be protected by a well-constructed, raised shelter that is dry and draft-free. Sufficient bedding and a door flap must be in place to maintain body heat. Fresh, unfrozen, drinkable water must be provided at all times.

More winter safety tips:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture, and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it's working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space like a garage.