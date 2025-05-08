Baltimore's Ed Hale announces run for Maryland governor in 2026 election

Baltimore native Ed Hale Sr. announced his run for Maryland governor Thursday.

The retired banker and businessman will challenge Gov. Wes Moore for the Democratic nomination in the 2026 gubernatorial primaries.

Who is Ed Hale Sr?

Hale, 78, is a self-proclaimed lifelong Democrat. He was the chairman and CEO of 1st Mariner Bank. He left the struggling bank in 2011 but remained its biggest shareholder until it was acquired by another company.

Hale also ran shipping companies and was credited with developing the Canton Waterfront after building an office in downtown Baltimore.

He served as chairman of Baltimore's tourism agency, Visit Baltimore.

Now, he owns the Baltimore Blast, the city's championship indoor soccer team.

His life was detailed in a biography by author Kevin Cowherd.

In an exclusive 2012 interview with WJZ, Hale talked about moving on from the bank and transitioning to a slower-paced lifestyle. He also talked about his covert role with the CIA.

"I was the perfect cover because I was all over the world with my vessels and trucking here in America, so I was the perfect person to take somebody and send them out to Afghanistan, Uzbekistan," Hale said.

During his role as an NOC, or non-official cover, between 1991 and 2001, Hale was part of the early search for terrorist Osama Bin Laden. He left the agency just after 9/11.

According to our partners at the Baltimore Banner, Hale was charged with packing a loaded gun in his carry-on luggage at BWI Airport in 2011. He was ordered to pay and fine and granted probation.

Ed Hale announces campaign for Maryland governor

Hale announced his run for governor on Thursday in the Baltimore neighborhood where he lived until he joined the military.

He said he had been thinking about moving out of the state because of high taxes and the way the government is run.

"I did not want to leave because I am all in for Maryland," Hale said.

Hale said he believes Maryland can be a little better and more business-friendly. He highlighted several recent announcements of businesses leaving the state, including the closure of Six Flags America, the FBI headquarters moving and the Washington Commanders heading back to Washington, D.C.'s RFK Stadium.

Hale also criticized the state's juvenile justice system, saying that kids getting released after committing crimes is a major problem.

"It's a problem that can't exist," Hale said. "We have to do something with the punishment of the kids that do these things, because right now, there's no deterrent. We need to have something that can be done."

He also stated that Maryland's tax system has gotten worse and needs some changes.

"Instead of raising taxes, look for a way to cut it 5%, 6%, whatever it takes to cover the shortfall that's about to come," he said.

In an interview with the Baltimore Banner, Hale criticised Gov. Wes Moore, saying he thinks the governor is distracted by ambitions of running for president. Gov. Moore has repeatedly denied that he will run for president.

"I think the general consensus is that he's going to run for president and that makes him, I guess, someone that is not fully invested in Maryland," Hale said. "I'm going to be that person."

Hale also said he thinks Moore is not creating enough jobs or boosting the economy.

Gov. Moore's approval rating drops after 2025 legislative session

Gov. Moore's approval rating dropped from 61% in a January Gonzales poll to 55% in a March poll.

In March, the poll revealed that 36% of participants disapproved of Moore's actions as governor.

According to the poll, 83% of surveyed Democrats approved of Moore, but his rating dropped among Independents.

"Things have taken a turn for the worse, however, with independents, among whom he's now underwater - 34% approve of the job Governor Moore is doing and 42% disapprove," the Gonzales Poll said. "In our January poll, 53% of independents approved."