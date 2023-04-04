Baltimore Blast launching new women's soccer team

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Blast is one of the most successful franchises in indoor soccer.

But now, the Blast is set to launch a new women's team.

The Blast made the announcement Tuesday.

The team wants its players to come from the pool of women's soccer talent we have in Baltimore.

Tryouts will be held at the end of April. The season will be played from May 15 through July 10.

The women's team, playing in the United Women's Soccer League Two, will play at a brand-new soccer field on the Towson campus with concessions and a press box.

"I've been wanting to do this for many years," owner Ed Hale said.

The Baltimore Blast Women's Football Club will wear teal uniforms.

The league started in 2020 as a new developmental pathway for players in the U20-U23 age group. Teams in the Mid-Atlantic Conference include Back Mountain Torrent (Dallas, PA), Coppermine United (Baltimore, MD), Delaware Diamonds (New Castle, DE), Keystone FC (Mechanicsburg, PA), Lancaster Inferno (Lancaster, PA), Steel United PA (Bryn Mawr, PA), West-Mont United Shamrocks (Royersford, PA), and Williamsport Lions (Williamsport, PA).

"We will be playing pretty much in the immediate area, Pennsylvania," Hale said.

Blast head coach David Bascome will be the team's advisor.

Blast defender Jereme Raley, a graduate of the University of Maryland, will be the women's head coach.

"I think there's a lot of talent in Baltimore, organizing a roster from that," Raley said. "With the local talent around, I think we can put together a very strong team."