Maryland funeral director sentenced to 25 years for shooting during burial service

A Maryland funeral director was sentenced to 60 years in prison, with all but 25 years suspended, after shooting two people during a burial service for a 10-year-old, according to the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.

Wilson Chavis was convicted of second-degree murder and related charges in the shooting death of 30-year-old Ronald Banks on Feb. 14.

"This was an unthinkable tragedy—one that has caused immeasurable pain to multiple families," State's Attorney Tara Jackson said in part. "What these families and this community had to experience is something that should never happen. Today's sentencing sends a clear and unequivocal message that we will not tolerate this kind of violence in our community."

In June 2023, Chavis went to the Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, where the funeral home that he owned was conducting a service for 10-year-old Arianna Davis, who was killed in Washington, D.C., prosecutors said.

At the cemetery, Chavis got in an argument with people from another funeral home.

At some point during the argument, he pulled a gun and fired, striking Banks, who was a pallbearer, and grazing another woman, officials said.

Banks died at the hospital, and the woman survived.

An investigation revealed that Chavis confronted two people from another funeral home that he had a business dispute with, as the service was about to begin.

After the shooting, Chavis fled the scene and was arrested during a traffic stop.