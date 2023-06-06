One killed, another injured in shooting at same time as funeral for 10-year-old at Prince George's cemetery

BALTIMORE - One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Prince George's County Tuesday while a funeral was happening for a 10-year-old girl.

Prince George's County Police Commander of Major Crimes Division David Blazer said the shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the Washington National Cemetery in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland.

Blazer said a man died and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not confirm how close the shooting was to the funeral.

Blazer said police believe the shooting was caused by a "dispute unrelated to the funeral, the circumstances leading up to the funeral and the investigation in DC."

Mourners were at the cemetery to bury 10-year-old Ariana Davis, who was shot while riding in a car with her family in Washington D.C. on Mother's Day. She died three days later.

"There was a dispute that was unrelated to what was going on here today," Blazer said. "We can't tell you 100 percent that this was directly related to that."

Police said one person is in custody.