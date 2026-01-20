Former Maryland Gov. Hogan says he will not run for office again

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he will not run for office again, according to a social media post shared Tuesday.

"I care deeply about the state of Maryland, and I remain concerned about the direction of our nation's politics, but I have no intention of running for office again," Hogan said.

Hogan, a Republican, served as Maryland's 62nd governor from 2015 to 2023. He won re-election against Democratic nominee Ben Jealous in 2018.

While in office, Hogan battled and defeated cancer.

Due to term-limits, he did not run in the 2022 election, and in January 2023, he handed the role to current Gov. Wes Moore.

Hogan left office with approval ratings in the 70s.

"It was an honor to serve, but it's time to look forward, not back," Hogan said in his post Tuesday. "The fight for Maryland and America's future does not belong to any one person or any one party; it belongs to the people."

"Governor Hogan did an admirable job leading Maryland. He left office with a sound budget, a surplus, and a commitment to responsible governance. For that, we thank him for his service to our state," Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Hale said in a statement.

Run for U.S. Senate

In 2024, Hogan ran for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by retiring Senator Ben Cardin. Hogan lost to former Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

During his run for Senate, Hogan told WJZ that he had been toying with the idea of a presidential bid, saying he would consider running as a third-party candidate.

He received an endorsement from President Trump during the 2024 election, but said he would not be voting for Mr. Trump in the presidential election.