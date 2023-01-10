'Thank you and farewell': Gov. Hogan addresses Maryland as he prepares to hand role to governor-elect Wes Moore

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan hasn't yet announced what's next on his political agenda, but he thanked residents for allowing him to serve as the state's leader for nearly a decade.

Hogan has a little more than a week until he hands over the duties to governor-elect Wes Moore.

On Tuesday evening, he delivered his farewell address to the residents of Maryland.

"One last time, from the bottom of my heart, thank you and farewell," Hogan said. "Serving you has been the honor of a lifetime. Together, we truly have changed Maryland for the better. May God continue to bless the great state of Maryland and the United States of America."

Moore will be inaugurated in the State House in Annapolis at noon on Jan. 18, becoming the first Black governor in Maryland's history.

Hogan, one of two two-term governors in Maryland history, was sworn in on a snowy January day in 2015.

"On that snowy day eight years ago, when I stood on the steps of the State House to be sworn in as governor, I warned about the wedged politics and petty rhetoric being used to belittle advisories and enflame partisan traditions in Maryland," Hogan said. "I found that day that the politics used to divide our nation need not divide our state."

Hogan, a Republican who considers himself a moderate conservative, touted his administration's accomplishments, credited residents for sticking together through great and challenging times.

The governor said he eliminated of rewrote thousands of job-killing regulations, cut taxes eight years in a row by $4.7 billion and turned a $5.1 billion deficit into the largest surplus in state history.

Hogan also addressed investments in education, funding for the Chesapeake Bay restoration, healthcare, addressing the digital divide and strengthening Maryland's cyber defenses.

"I will proudly say that my faith in this country, and my optimism for our future, has never wavered," Hogan said. "That's because of you, the people of Maryland who I have had the fortune to meet at ballgames, at businesses, in schools, in downtowns and main streets.

"I wish all Americans and Marylanders could see what I've been able to see up close and personal each day of these past eight years. Deep down, there is far more that unites us than divides us."

Hogan helped led the rebuild of Maryland after COVID-19 hit, lending funding for emergency responders and attempted to help the rising crime in Baltimore City, which has had more than 300 homicides for eight years in a row.

"In the face of unforeseen challenges, we rose to meet them with strength and resolve," Hogan said. These past eight years have been a time of great accomplishment for our state. But it is simple, we did exactly what we said we would."

Hogan has welcomed Moore into the office, met with him on several occasions, and made sure of a peaceful transition.

"I ask all Marylanders to join me in wishing Governor-elect Moore, Lieutenant Governor-elect Miller, and their administration much continued success in the years ahead," Hogan said. "With this peaceful transition, we prove once again that our nation's founding principles still prevail."

While Hogan is moving on from office, he knows there is more work that needs to be done in Maryland.

"Homicides and violent crimes continue to surge in Baltimore City. More must be done to get the most violent criminals off the street," Hogan said. "While our administration led the fight for more accountability in local school systems, more must be done to raise academic standard and erode out corruption and mismanagement to ensure that every child in Maryland has access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happened to grow up in.

In the past year, Hogan has visited every region in Maryland to highlight his administration's initiative.

Hogan has not openly said what his political future holds, but there has been speculation on a run at the White House after raising money and launching a political action committee.

He told supporters that he will make a decision after he leaves office.

Hogan has openly been at odds with former President Donald Trump, who announced he is preparing to run for presidential office in 2024.

"Toxic politics will not restore America," Hogan said. "Only real leadership will do that. We must reject and overcome fear and hatred in our politics and in our society, and we must work to rebuild the bonds of trust and respect among Americans."

Hogan has also been critical of Baltimore City leadership for the way they have handled violent crime. Baltimore has had more than 300 murders in eight-straight years.

"I think we did every single thing we could to help with the problem for eight years," Hogan told WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett. "We put $1.5 billion of state money into Baltimore City on just public safety. And, you know, I sat down with four different mayors and five police commissioners. We gave them almost every single thing that they asked for. We provided tremendous support to all five state police agencies. We pulled together federal law enforcement with local law enforcement, but you can't replace leadership in the city. You know, I wasn't the mayor of the City and I wasn't the police commissioner."

Hogan also guided Maryland through the most challenging times of COVID-19.

Through that, he was able to gain the support of both Republicans and Democrats.

"Well, I'm proud that we were able to finish the job, and that people still think I did a pretty good job as governor," Hogan told WJZ. "So, the whole eight years, a single day good or bad, I'm really honored to have the opportunity to have the job."

"I really enjoyed spending time with Wes Moore," Hogan said. "I wish them well and I told them, we're going to try to provide all the help we could possibly give them in the transition and afterward."