Maryland Food Bank "devastated" after elimination of $4.4M in food deliveries, federal funding

The Maryland Food Bank said it is projected to lose $4.425 million over the next year due to the elimination of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program, and cuts to The Emergency Feeding Program.

The LFPA funding, which will run out at the end of November, had provided 5.6 million meals (or 6.6 million pounds of food) to Baltimore City and 21 Maryland counties in 2023-24, according to the organization.

According to the organization, the program had increased the food bank's distribution of fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, meat, and seafood by 25 October 2024.

"The loss of the LFPA (the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program) is a devastating blow to our food system here in Maryland. This funding cut will reduce access to fresh produce, proteins, dairy, eggs, and seafood for families in need and impact local farmers and food producers who relied on the program," the Maryland Food Bank said.

The USDA has also eliminated a portion of The Emergency Feeding Program funding, resulting in the loss of 13 scheduled food deliveries totaling over 460,000 pounds through July.

Maryland impacted by federal funding cuts

The Maryland Food Bank is one of multiple entities that have been impacted by recent cuts to federal funding by the Trump administration. In total, the USDA canceled $1 billion in funding designated to schools and food banks to buy food directly from local farms, ranchers, and producers.

$660 million of that funding was for the Local Food for Schools program, which is active in 40 states. $420 million of that funding belonged to Local Food Purchase Assistance programs.

Last week, Maryland education leaders said they were in shock after the federal government rescinded a reimbursement of $360 million that it had previously committed to give to state schools.

Johns Hopkins University said it has to "wind down critical work" both in Baltimore and internationally, after the termination of more than $800 million in USAID funding.

As a result of these USAID cuts, the university said it is laying off more than 2,000 workers globally. JHU has been one of the top recipients of National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding for many years.

Maryland's economy is particularly vulnerable to these cuts as it received nearly $115 billion in federal contracts, grants, and assistance payments last year—more than $18,500 per resident, the Baltimore Banner reported. The state saw a 24% increase in federal funding over the past five years, making it especially susceptible to the current reductions.