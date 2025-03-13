Johns Hopkins laying off more than 2,000 workers after drastic cut of foreign aid funding

Johns Hopkins University said Thursday it is eliminating more than 2,200 workers because of a loss of funding from USAID. Some employees are in Baltimore but most work in 44 other countries in support of the university's Bloomberg School of Public Health, its medical school and an affiliated nonprofit organization.

In February, the Trump administration announced deep cuts to National Institutes of Health grants for research institutions, a shift that could reduce the money going to some universities by over $100 million. Some schools already have shelved projects because of the cuts, which have been delayed temporarily by a court challenge.

According to a statement, Jhpiego, the Center for Communication Programs and the Hopkins School of Medicine will lay off 1,975 people in 44 countries — the largest job cut in university history. There will also be 247 eliminated in the United States, mostly in Baltimore, in the wake of near-death cutbacks at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

"This is a difficult day for our entire community. The termination of more than $800 million in USAID funding is now forcing us to wind down critical work here in Baltimore and internationally," Johns Hopkins said in a statement. "Johns Hopkins is immensely proud of the work done by our colleagues in Jhpiego, the Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the School of Medicine to care for mothers and infants, fight disease, provide clean drinking water, and advance countless other critical, life-saving efforts around the world.

According to the Baltimore Banner, Jhpiego was founded more than a half-century ago and has had a focus on improving health for women and children. It managed hundreds of millions of dollars in grants from USAID and other federal agencies and philanthropic organizations, reaching more than 40 countries at any given time.

The Banner said the Center for Communication Programs, housed in the university's public health school, oversees some $100 million in programs in 40 to 50 countries.

And, the school of medicine had USAID funding for international programs but officials did not detail the nature of those grants, according to the Banner.

Hopkins officials said an additional 29 international and 78 U.S. employees will be furloughed with a reduced schedule. Officials didn't immediately say what percentage of the organizations' positions have been or will ultimately be eliminated.

The groups are reliant on federal grants from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

USAID has effectively been halted by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, under the Trump administration.

"U.S.-based employees are all being given at least 60 days of advance notice before the reductions or furloughs take effect, and we are providing comprehensive support with additional benefits, assistance, and resources to help employees navigate this transition and explore new opportunities. For international employees, we will be complying with local employment laws," Johns Hopkins said.

Funding cuts threatened over antisemitism claims

In a letter sent out Monday, the Education Department warned 60 colleges, including Johns Hopkins University, that they could lose federal funding if they fail to make campuses safe for Jewish students.

"The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better," Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said.

Hopkins was one of many institutions where the administration had to balance free speech with campus safety amid pro-Palestinian protests.

The Baltimore Banner and The Associated Press contributed to this story.