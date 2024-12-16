1 person dead, 6 displaced after apartment fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One person died and six others were displaced after a fire in Baltimore's Mt Vernon neighborhood early Monday, according to Baltimore City Fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the 900 block of N Calvert Street around 12:30 a.m. for a reported residential fire. They arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and fire on the second floor near the back of the building.

One person died and six others were displaced after a fire in Baltimore's Mt Vernon neighborhood on Monday, December 16, 2024. CBS News Baltimore

Six people were immediately evacuated from three apartments, fire officials said.

As they were working to contain the fire, firefighters discovered a dead person near the origin of the fire. The person has not yet been identified.

The fire was under control by 1 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Recent Baltimore Fires

Monday's fire comes after one person died and another was critically injured – along with a cat and dog – after a fire in Baltimore County on Friday, Dec. 13.

The house fire also damaged a neighboring home and left the entire neighborhood scarred.

Another recent fire left a woman dead and displaced several people in the city's Greektown neighborhood on November 25.

A massive fire at wood recycling plant, Camp Small, shut down I-83 and smoldered for days after firefighters contained it.

The cause of the fires has not been determined, but they come as the Northeastern region of the U.S. has seen ongoing drought conditions which can contribute to an elevated fire risk.