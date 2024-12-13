Watch CBS News
3 people rescued, 1 injured during house fire in Catonsville, Baltimore County Fire says

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

CATONSVILLE -- Three people were rescued and one was injured during a house fire in Catonsville Friday morning, according to Baltimore County Fire officials.  

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Westshire Drive to find a home with heavy fire.  

Officials said three people had to be rescued and one person is in critical condition. As of 7:50 a.m., the fire is under control and the cause is under investigation.

Fire officials are expected to share more information on this incident.

Rash of Recent Fires 

Baltimore has seen a rash of fires recently, including one that left a woman dead and displaced several residents in the city's Greektown neighborhood on November 25.  

A massive fire at Camp Small, a wood recycling facility near I-83, smoldered for days after Baltimore firefighters contained it to a small area.  

Though the cause of the fires has not yet been determined, the Northeastern U.S. region has been experiencing ongoing drought conditions since mid-October, which can often contribute to an elevated fire risk.  

