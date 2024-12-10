Massive Baltimore fire at Camp Small out after six days

BALTIMORE -- A massive wind-fueled fire at Camp Small, a wood recycling plant in Baltimore, is completely out after nearly seven days of burning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

MEDIA UPDATE: Baltimore City Fire Department concluded Fire Watch operations at Camp Small at 9pm last evening. We are now investigating the fire scene to determine cause and origin. Updates will be provided when they are made available. — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) December 10, 2024

The fire started last Thursday evening in a large storage area with trees and logs stacked about 30 feet tall at Camp Small along W. Cold Spring Lane, according to Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace.

It took crews roughly 24 hours to contain the massive fire, preventing damage to surrounding infrastructure.

Once the fire was contained, it smoldered for several days, before going completely out on Tuesday.

Over 100 firefighters and 12 engine companies responded to the blaze to help.

While there were no injuries or damage, the fire shut down roadways, schools, and businesses.

The Camp Small recycling plant saw four fires in the past five years. It's a zero-waste recycling facility in Baltimore's Woodberry neighborhood that is run by the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks.