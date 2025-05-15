State of Emergency declared for flood-damaged areas in western Maryland

A State of Emergency has been issued for communities in western Maryland that were impacted by this week's severe flooding, Gov. Wes Moore announced on Thursday.

The governor visited the damaged areas in Allegany County in the aftermath of Tuesday's storms.

"After surveying the damage and receiving updates on the work still ahead in Western Maryland, I've declared a State of Emergency to accelerate our response," Gov. Moore said. "Today, our thoughts are with the Marylanders who have been directly impacted by this storm, and our gratitude is with all of the first responders, crisis managers, and public servants who raised their hands to support our people in a moment of need."

The State of Emergency opens the region up to receive the necessary resources to recover.

Western Maryland washout

Allegany and Garrett counties had major flooding, caused by more than five inches of rain, and the Georges Creek crest rose to its second-highest on record.

There were damaged buildings, power outages, gas line washouts, and roadways washed out.

Hundreds of students at Westernport and George's Creek elementary schools were evacuated and rescued from the high-rising waters.

"No one ever expects disaster to strike close to home, but when it does, the strength and resilience of our communities become clear," said Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russ Strickland. "The people of Western Maryland faced unimaginable flooding with courage and saved lives through the quick action of local responders. Under Governor Moore's emergency declaration, MDEM will continue to lead a coordinated, statewide response and recovery, working side-by-side with local officials, first responders, and our state and federal partners to support immediate needs, assess damage, and build a path toward long-term recovery. We will not leave until the work is done."

During Gov. Moore's visit to western Maryland, he surveyed the flood damage to the Westernport fire hall, library, local businesses, and Westernport Elementary School.

"It's heartbreaking, the kind of impact we're seeing, particularly in the western part of the state," Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told WJZ on Wednesday. "We have been in constant communication with our local elected officials there."

The state mobilized multiple agencies to assist in the recovery efforts:

Maryland State Troopers are stationed across the region.

Natural Resources Police are checking door to door in areas under mandatory evacuation orders.

Department of Emergency Management leaders held a conference call with local officials to coordinate the response.

The State Highway Administration is focused on cleaning up closed roads.

The Maryland Department of the Environment said the Savage River Dam remains stable.

Howard, Frederick, and Montgomery Counties have assisted with their swift water rescue teams.

Floodwater rescues

At least 150 children and 50 adults were rescued from schools in Allegany County. Twelve students were trapped overnight at Mountain Ridge High School in Frostburg.

"Administrators, teachers, a school nurse, a school security officer, a counselor, food services staff, and others were on hand to take care of the students," Allegany County Public Schools wrote in a statement.

At Westernport Elementary, water covered the ground floor, and first responders took 10-year-old William Wade, his 8-year-old brother Quinton, and their classmates by boat to safety.

"I went in a motorboat, and they drove us to where there was no water—and we saw how high the water was," William Wade told CBS News Pittsburgh.

He said, "I'm just happy to be alive."