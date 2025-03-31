Maryland seeking to help displaced federal workers fill teaching positions

In a new partnership, Maryland agencies are working to recruit displaced federal workers into teaching positions in the state.

The announcement comes amid several efforts to support federal employees who have been laid off amid efforts by the Trump administration to reduce the size of the federal workforce.

According to a memo, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore tasked the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC), Department of Labor, Governor's Office for Children (GOC), and State Department of Education (MSDE) with finalizing a plan to get federal workers looking for a career change into the teaching profession.

The MSDE said the process will follow a three-part strategy, helping to address a statewide teaching shortage.

The initiative includes a new resource page on the Teach Maryland website and the creation of the Maryland Public Servants Resource Website, which has received over 69,000 views since its launch.

The plan also focuses on higher education partnerships, with community colleges and four-year universities developing methods to license teachers more quickly for those who already have prior knowledge. MSDE and the Maryland Higher Education Commission will continue supporting these institutions as they design and promote these alternative pathways.

Additionally, the Professional Standards and Teacher Education Board has formed a subcommittee to explore alternative licensure pathways for career changers with field experience or advanced degrees.

The multi-agency team is expected to present progress updates to the State Board of Education at its April 29 meeting.

Maryland faces teacher shortages

In August 2023, Baltimore County reported 322.9 unfilled teacher jobs out of 7,700, which is about a 4% vacancy rate.

In August 2022, Baltimore City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sonja Santelises said it was working to fill teaching positions, after being short 225 teachers.

At that time, Anne Arundel County was short 351 teachers, and Baltimore County had less than 200 remaining classroom vacancies.