Maryland leaders expected to announce actions to support federal workers impacted by layoffs, cuts

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and other state leaders are expected to announce updated resources and actions on Friday afternoon to support residents impacted by federal layoffs and funding changes.

It comes as the Trump administration moves forward with its efforts to make the government more efficient and reduce federal spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Efforts to lower federal spending

The DOGE task force, led by Elon Musk, was directed to cut programs that do not align with Mr. Trump's policies and to make cuts to the federal workforce. Musk has since called for the elimination of entire government agencies as part of the effort.

Recently, the Trump administration has intensified its efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce, ordering agencies to lay off almost all probationary employees who don't have civil service protection.

The move impacted hundreds of thousands of employees across the nation.

Leaders of executive branch agencies have been directed to plan for large-scale firings in the coming weeks.

However, the effort has faced some challenges in the form of lawsuits and federal judges.

On Thursday, Feb. 27, a federal judge in San Fracisco ruled that the mass firing of probationary employees was likely unlawful. The decision provided temporary relief for the group of unions and organizations that sued over the firings.

Maryland's federal workforce impacted

In mid-February, Gov. Moore and some county leaders shared resources for residents impacted by the ongoing changes to the federal workforce and funding.

Gov. Moore launched the Maryland Public Servants Resource Website to provide information on unemployment insurance, career support and legal resources for impacted federal workers.

Some resources in Howard County were expanded for federal employees, as County Executive Calvin Ball estimated that about 50,000 residents were eligible for a buyout offer from the Trump administration.

The governor's office estimated there are about 160,000 federal civilian employees in Maryland, representing about 6% of the jobs in the state.

Gov. Moore said thousands in Maryland were impacted by the order to lay off probationary workers. The state has the second highest amount of federal employees behind Washington, D.C.

Nearly 225,000 jobs in Maryland were supported by federal funding contracts in 2023, according to the governor's office.