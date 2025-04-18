Gov. Moore announces more resources for Maryland federal workers impacted by mass layoffs

Maryland Governor Wes Moore announced additional resources to support federal workers displaced by recent efforts by the Trump administration to reduce the size of the federal workforce.

The resources include a one-stop shop and job pages for human resources, procurement officers, accountants, fiscal accountants, and technicians.

Moore said the new process will streamline hiring for state government positions that are difficult to fill, due to recent efforts by the Trump administration to reduce the size of the federal workforce.

Applications on those pages are funneled into an expedited pathway to get considered and potentially interviewed for available openings. Within weeks, the governor's office said.

The applications are live and will remain open until May 2. Due to recent efforts by the Trump administration to reduce the size of the federal workforce, additional waves of positions will open on a recurring basis within weeks.

What other resources are available for federal employees?

Moore announced expanded resources for federal workers impacted by workforce cuts through a new partnership with Work for America in March, he announced Monday.

Through the partnership, federal workers and public servants can access the Civic Match talent platform to find targeted state and local government jobs.

The state also launched the Maryland Public Service Resource website, a hub for unemployment information, job search tools, legal resources, and guidance on federal employment rules.

In February, the governor directed three state agencies to improve their hiring processes to manage the influx of federal workers searching for job opportunities.

The Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Higher Education Commission are working together to identify opportunities for federal workers in teaching, with hopes that that effort will address Maryland's teaching shortage.

In Howard County, County Executive Calvin Ball has also announced resources for impacted federal employees. In early February, Ball expanded resources related to job search assistance and childcare.

In addition to hosting hiring fairs, and business expos for former federal employees who want to start their own business, Ball also said federal workers who apply for job openings in the Howard County government will have their applications expedited.

Why the mass layoffs?

The Trump administration has stated its goal to reduce the size of the federal workforce, and "wasteful" spending. In February, President Trump described the federal government as "bloated" before later issuing an executive order laying off all probationary federal employees.

According to experts, the federal government has grown little since 1980.

In March, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown led a coalition of 20 states in filing a federal lawsuit, challenging the Trump administration's mass layoffs of federal probationary employees.

How many federal workers does Maryland have?

Maryland has approximately 160,000 federal civilian employees, representing about 6% of the state's total jobs as of March 2025, according to the governor's office.