Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ed Hale to announce pick for lieutenant governor

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ed Hale Sr. is expected to announce his choice for lieutenant governor on Thursday.

The Republican candidate and longtime Baltimore businessman formally announced his run in August with goals of making Maryland safer and more business-friendly.

Who is Ed Hale?

Hale, a Baltimore native, previously ran shipping companies and served as CEO and chairman of 1st Mariner Bank until 2011. Hale also served as chairman of Baltimore's tourism agency and currently owns the Baltimore Blast, the city's indoor soccer team.

He is credited with developing the Canton Waterfront after building an office building in the area.

Hale's campaign goals include addressing juvenile crime and increasing funding and support for law enforcement.

During an initial campaign announcement in May 2025, Hale said he was a lifelong Democrat, but during a new conference in August, he announced a change in his party affiliation.

He has indicated that he is "not a Donald Trump guy," but also said he "would work with him."

"If I become governor, I am not going to poke at him because I'm running for some other office," he said previously.

2026 gubernatorial candidates

Currently, Maryland's gubernatorial race includes three Democratic candidates — including Gov. Wes Moore, who is running for re-election — and seven Republican candidates.

According to the State Board of Elections, the candidates include:

Carl Brunner, Jr., a Republican from Carroll County

Eric S. Felber, a Democrat from Montgomery County

Ed Hale Sr., a Republican from Baltimore City

John Myrick, a Republican from Prince George's County

Kurt Wedekind, a Republican from Carroll County

L. D. Burkindine, a Republican from Queen Anne's County

Michael Oakes, a Republican from Carroll County

Nancy Jane Taylor, a Republican from Washington County

Ralph Jaffe, a Democrat from Baltimore County

The election will be held on Nov. 3, 2026.