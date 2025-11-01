Teen accused in deadly Maryland double shooting sentenced in prior home invasion case

An 18-year-old accused of killing two teens in a Maryland shooting was sentenced this week in a prior home invasion and assault case, according to court records.

Emmetson Zeah was ordered to serve seven years in prison followed by five years of probation after being found guilty in the November 2024 case, court records show.

Teen charged in deadly double shooting

Zeah is also facing charges in connection with a deadly double shooting that took place outside the Mall in Columbia on February 22.

The shooting killed 16-year-old Michael Robertson and 15-year-old Blake McCray.

Charging documents show that Zeah was out on bail for the home invasion case at the time of the shooting.

He had been released on $50,000 bond in December 2024 and was ordered to serve home detention and wear a GPS ankle monitor.

During the shooting investigation, police discovered that Zeah's ankle monitor tracked him to the scene of the shooting at the time when it happened.

According to charging documents, Zeah confessed to shooting the teens after he was taken into custody by police. He told officers there had been an argument before the shooting.

The trial for the double shooting is scheduled to begin in January.

Victims' families sue monitoring company

Zeah's sentencing comes days after the families of shooting victims Robertson and McCray sued Advantage Sentencing Alternative Programs Inc. (ASAP), the home detention monitoring company that supervised Zeah's GPS device.

In the lawsuit, the families allege that ASAP failed to properly supervise Zeah.

Maryland suspended ASAP's operational license in June after claiming that the company failed to notify authorities about previous violations by Zeah.