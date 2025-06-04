Maryland suspends home detention agency's license after teen charged with murder while on ankle monitor

Maryland has revoked the operational license of a home detention monitoring company, saying it failed to notify authorities about violations, according to a letter from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS).

According to the letter from Secretary of DPSCS Carolyn J. Scruggs, the state ordered Advantage Sentencing Alternative Programs, Inc. (ASAP) to return its license to the Maryland Commission on Correctional Standards, cease monitoring Marylanders, and provide personal information for those under its supervision.

The letter said that ASAP has 30 days to submit a written request for a hearing challenging the actions proposed on Tuesday.

Teen charged with murder while on ankle monitor

The move to revoke ASAP's license comes after the arrest of 18-year-old Emmetson Zeah, who was charged in a shooting that occurred while he was supposed to be on home detention and wearing an ankle monitor.

A 15- and 16-year-old were killed in the Feb. 22 shooting outside of Columbia Mall.

Zeah had been released on a $50,000 bond and ordered to serve home detention after he was charged with home invasion and attempted murder in December 2024.

Court officials said Zeah violated his pre-trial release orders one day before the shooting.

A letter from ASAP the day before the shooting detailed how Zeah should have been at his home, instead, he was on school grounds, at other people's homes, and at the mall and other businesses.

Zeah's ankle monitor tracked him at the mall on the day of the shooting and at the scene of another shooting in Columbia on Feb. 14.

Zeah was denied bail in the deadly double shooting, after Howard County District Court Judge Allison Sayers argued there was evidence that he was a danger to the public.

What is ASAP Inc. accused of?

The letter from DPSCS accuses ASAP of failing to notify the state about Zeah's violations in a timely manner, jeopardizing public safety.

According to Maryland law, home detention monitoring agencies must notify the Division of Parole and Probation of any violations by offenders, with a $1,000 fine for the first day the agency does not provide notice, and $250 for each subsequent day.

ASAP was ordered to pay $1,000 for not alerting officials about Zeah on Feb. 13, and $250 for each of the six days after that, according to the letter.

A total of 232 individuals were under supervision with ASAP's ankle monitors, and 883 were on private home detention monitoring at the end of April, a spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said.

DPSCS officials said the process of phasing out ASAP services would likely occur in court, where judges can reassign individuals to be supervised by another agency.