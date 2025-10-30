Families of 2 Maryland shooting victims sue ankle monitoring company used on suspect

The families of two teens killed in a shooting in Maryland near The Mall in Columbia are suing a specialist monitoring company responsible for supervising the suspected killer, they announced Thursday.

The lawsuit, filed by the Law Office of David Ellin in Reisterstown, claims home detention monitoring company Advantage Sentencing Alternative Programs Inc. (ASAP) failed to properly supervise Emmetson Zeah, 18.

"The company's negligence created an unacceptable and foreseeable risk," attorney David Ellin said in a news release.

WJZ has reached out to ASAP for a response to the lawsuit, but has not yet heard back.

Columbia Mall shooting

Zeah is facing charges in the shooting deaths of Michael Robertson, 16, and Blake McCray, 15, that occurred on Feb. 22.

He was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle monitor at the time of the shooting and was out on bail for charges related to a home invasion and attempted stabbing case from November 2024.

The shooting occurred near a bus stop outside of Lidl at the mall.

Robertson was already dead by the time police arrived at the scene. McCray was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.

"This was not an accident, and it was preventable," McCray's mother, Marsha, said Thursday. "It was the result of negligence and lack of urgency by the monitoring company, ASAP."

Police tied Zeah to the shooting by tracking his ankle monitor, according to charging documents. His movements pinned him to the area of the shooting when it happened.

Zeah is scheduled to stand trial in January.

ASAP's license suspended

In June, Maryland suspended ASAP's operational license, claiming it failed to notify authorities of violations by Zeah.

One day before the shooting, ASAP shared a letter with court officials that detailed several pre-trial detention infractions by Zeah during that week. The update showed that Zeah should have been home, according to the letter, but instead was on local school grounds, at other people's homes, the mall and other businesses.

ASAP also tracked him to the scene of another shooting on Twin Rivers Road in Columbia on Feb. 14.

The state Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) ordered ASAP to pay a $1,000 fine and $250 for each of the six days after that, according to the letter.